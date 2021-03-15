BREAKING: Kansas City Chiefs Sign Guard Joe Thuney

The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a five-year deal worth $80 million with former New England Patriots guard Joe Thuney, according to multiple reports.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Thuney's five-year, $80 million deal "includes $32.5M fully guaranteed at signing over the first two years, plus an injury guarantee that converts to full in 2022," essentially guaranteeing $48 million at signing.

One of the first people to publicly react to the news was Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who seemed more than happy to have the two-time Super Bowl champion protecting him for years to come.

According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, Thuney's deal becomes the largest long-term contract for a guard in NFL history.

In his Seven Days of Free Agency series, Conner Christopherson of Arrowhead Report wrote about Thuney's potential market and performance over the last half-decade.

After being tagged in 2019, Joe Thuney is likely to hit free agency this year. Thuney is one of the best guards in the league and brings above-average pass- and run-blocking chops to the guard position.

Over the course of his five years in New England, Thuney started all 16 games every season, a testament to his durability at the NFL level.

Over the course of his last 2,033 pass-blocking snaps in New England, Thuney allowed three sacks and was a second-team All-Pro in 2019.

This story is being updated.

