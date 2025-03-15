Chiefs Have to Protect Patrick Mahomes At All Costs in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs want to get back to the big game next season and have a different outcome.
The Chiefs have a bad taste in their mouth because of how they ended their season in 2025. They need to use that as motivation for next year's team and do all they can to get better in the offseason.
The biggest concern for the Chiefs is their offensive line. Last season it was not good, but it would fly under the rug because they were winning games at a high clip. But it was clear from what we all saw in the Super Bowl that they need to get quarterback Patrick Mahomes some improved protection.
Mahomes is the best quarterback in the National Football League. He is always making plays both with his arm and feet if needed. But his team is playing a dangerous game of not prioritizing his protection and especially from the left side of the offensive at the left tackle position.
Host of ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith says that the Chiefs must protect Mahomes at all cost.
"First of all, Patrick Mahomes. One of the primary things the Chiefs have to address is their left tackle situation. Because you had four dudes playing that position this past season. And then you act like you have come to the rescue of Patrick Mahomes about going out and getting Jaylon Moore, who has been a backup. I do not know if that is the answer to the problem."
"What I am saying is this, when you look at Patrick Mahomes whether or not they have left him down. The number one thing they have to do for the quarterback is to protect him. Number two what you also have to do, you got to remember, you got to get a running game."
"In the end when you look at the Kansas City Chiefs, Tyreek Hill walking out that door is a big deal because it was impossible to stack the deck at the line scrimmage. Having a bona fide big time threat like that also assists in taking the pressure off your quarterback. It also keeps him healthy. Those are the kind of things you have to look at."
"If you are the Kansas City Chiefs you got to do everything you can to exhaust yourself to protect Patrick Mahomes."
