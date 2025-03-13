What Risk Does New Chiefs' OT Jaylon Moore Present?
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off another good season in 2024. The Chiefs had plenty of success but did not finish the season like they would have liked to.
The Chiefs were defeated in Super Bowl LIX by the Philadelphia Eagles in dominating fashion.
The Chiefs got exposed in that game and if they want a different result next season they will have to make some move this offseason.
The Chiefs have made some moves to improve their offensive line as free agency has opened up this week but that does not mean the Chiefs can not go after more protection for Mahomes either to finish off free agency or in the 2025 NFL Draft.
One player the Chiefs have signed in free agency to help their left tackle position is offensive tackle Jaylon Moore. Moore is a good player and he would look to come into Kansas City and finally get his opportunity to be a starter in the National Football League.
But many have questions about Moore and if what the Chiefs will do if Moore does not plan out next season. Moore has been the backup to one of the best left tackles to ever play in Trent Williams. So we do know that Moore has been watching one of the best to do it.
"Moore has mostly been a backup in his four NFL seasons, all with the San Francisco 49ers," said ESPN Chiefs Reporter Adam Teicher. "He played in 55 games in the four seasons, with only 12 starts. Five of those starts came in 2024. Is he going to be a clear upgrade over Suamataia or Morris, who are both still under contract to the Chiefs? The Chiefs need him to be."
The Chiefs can continue to add more linemen if they want in the draft. The Chiefs want to give Mahomes the best they can because they know if he has time to throw the ball, it is over for other teams. They want to stretch the ball down the field more but they cannot do that if they do not fix the offensive line issue.
The Chiefs with a good offensive leaves the Super Bowl window open for them.
