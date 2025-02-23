Chiefs' Justin Reid Lands Within Top 5 of Free Agent DBs
Safety Justin Reid has been a star ever since he joined the league in 2018. Drafted to the Chiefs' rival, the Houston Texans, Reid made an immediate impact: notching 3 INTs in his first year alone. Then choosing to sign a 3-year, $31.5M deal with Kansas City, Reid has brought that same intensity to the Chiefs.
Now that his contract is up, Reid is once again a free agent, with many speculating that leaving the Chiefs is becoming more and more of a possibility. There's been rumors of Reid being linked to numerous teams, such as the Washington Commanders.
Among all defensive backs, Reid is arguably one of the best. Fox Sports recently put out a list of the top free agent DBs, and to no one's surprise, Reid was right there at No. 5.
"Reid is one of the strongest leaders in the Kansas City locker room, which is likely why other teams will pay him a little extra to bring those intangibles to their city," Fox wrote. "Statistically, he is about as consistent as can be. He rarely misses games, and he always seems to put up 80 or more tackles a season. He's 27 and should help a team looking to ascend to playoff contention."
Reid has been a true difference maker for this Chiefs' defense. In his 3 years in the red jerseys, Kansas City has been ranked a top-10 defense twice. What's most impressive however, is his longevity.
Reid has only missed 2 regular season games in the past 3 years, while making up for almost 10% of the Chiefs' INTs during the last 2 seasons. Not only has he been an elite coverage-man, he's also been a pristine tackler in space: recording 265 total tackles, four sacks, and 12 stuffs.
While it's true that one player doesn't define the entire defense, Reid's presence never went unnoticed. When he was on the field, opposing quarterbacks felt it. Reid only collected $10.5M last year according to Spotrac, he's sure to make much more now heading into his 8th season. If the Chiefs find a way to pay him, it won't be for nothing, as he'll be the glue that binds the entire defense together.
