3 Things the Kansas City Chiefs Must Do Before the Offseason Ends
The Kansas City will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode and the first thing up will be free agency in March.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offense side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result as last season.
The Chiefs will have to get Mahomes some help on the offensive side of the ball. It has to be something that is at the top of the list for the front office.
We all know the talent that Mahomes is and he plays the most important position in the NFL but he cannot always do it himself.
The Chiefs had offensive line problems all last season but they did not come to light because they were winning. But in the Super Bowl, the Eagles exposed them.
They gave other teams the blueprint how to beat the Chiefs and the Chiefs must fix that or else next season is going to be tough.
Two players the Chiefs must resign, and play are linebacker Nick Bolton and Trey Smith. These two players are the best at their position.
If the Chiefs let those two players walk for nothing it is going to be a failure for the franchise from top to bottom. Nick Bolton leads the linebacker room and is an important piece in the middle of defensive coordinator Steve Snagnuolo's defense.
But most importantly protecting Mahomes has to be their number one priority. If they cannot get the right players in the tackle position, Mahomes is going to be running for his life again next season.
Mahomes is still in his prime but he is not getting any younger. The Chiefs have to protect the best quarterback in the NFL right now, if they do not Mahomes can be looking at another rough end to the season.
