Chiefs Make Key Move With Punter Matt Araiza
The Kansas City Chiefs will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode, and the first thing up will be free agency which starts next week.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offensive side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result as last season.
The defense also has key free agents set to hit the market. With all the attention expected to be put on the offense, the defense can be left out and lose its key players to free agents. The Chiefs have to choose between offense and defense.
On Friday the Chiefs made a move that was not on the offensive or defensive side of the ball but was still a key move.
The Chiefs tendered their punter Matt Araiza to keep him with the team next season.
"The Chiefs have tendered punter Matt Araiza, an exclusive rights free agent. The tender is worth $960,000," said NFL Insider Tom Pelissero on X/Twitter.
It was Araiza's first season with the Chiefs last season. Araiza played well for them and was one of the top punters in the 2024 season.
This a good move for the Chiefs because Araiza was a game changer last season, helping the defense because of the way he would flip the field and give them a chance to give the offense better field position.
Araiza was a 6th round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills, and was signed by the Chiefs last offseason.
Now the Chiefs look to bring back more key free agents and go after other free agents to improve the team before the start of next season.
The Chiefs' Super Bowl window is open, but they need to improve to have a great chance to go back to the big game.
