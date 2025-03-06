Move That the Chiefs Need to Make Next
The Kansas City Chiefs made a shocking move on yesterday. The Chiefs traded away their star offensive lineman Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears.
The move was shocking to many around the National Football League. Thuney is one of the best offensive linemen in the league and the Chiefs' best.
The Chiefs are now in search of multiple offensive linemen. If they want to get back to the Super Bowl next season, they will have to find good protection for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, now that just got more difficult with trading Thuney to Chicago.
The Chiefs have to make their next move right. The Chiefs now must secure offensive lineman Trey Smith with a long term deal. The Chiefs franchised tagged Smith before the deadline earlier this week.
That can be one of the reasons they traded away Thuney. Smith is also a great offensive lineman, and Chiefs must get a deal done or they can be looking at a holdout heading into training camp.
The Chiefs must also now sign a top free-agent offensive lineman. The Chiefs can go after the Ravens' offensive tackle Ronnie Stanely. The Chiefs had a problem at the left tackle position all last season, and it is the most important as it protects Mahomes' blindside.
Stanley time with the Ravens looks to be up. The Ravens are looking to save money and Stanely will be a big target for multiple teams in free agency. The Ravens will most likely not match the price that other teams are willing to offer Stanely. Many have Stanely as the top offensive lineman in free agency and the Chiefs have to at least take a swing on him.
"So we have a center and that is it," said NFL Analyst Nate Tice. "I was trying to break down what they are gonna do this offseason because I am like they still need so much. They need another skilled guy in some way, shape, and form. They need two. They need a running back, they need a tight end potentially. They need at least another receiver, maybe two. They need a left tackle. They need a right guard ... That is a lot."
The Chiefs have their work cut out for them coming up. They must make some moves up front or it can look similar to the their Super Bowl LIX performance all of next season.
