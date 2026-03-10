Mahomes Has Strong Reaction to Chiefs' Electric Addition of Kenneth Walker

With the 2026 NFL free agency season underway, many teams have taken a dive into the talent pool. Kansas City might have made the biggest move of the off-season so far.

Kenneth Walker has decided to play for the Chiefs next season after signing a three-year deal for $43.05 million base value.

The Super Bowl LV MVP now comes to Kansas City to potentially strengthen a run game that has not been as valued as it could have been the past few years. According to ESPN, the Chiefs were intrigued by Walker and his skills to make dynamic plays.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Walker had the third highest rate of ten yards or more rushes, while the Chiefs running backs have ranked second to last in the league. Needless to say, the run game this season is looking to take a major jump.

When it comes to how the team has reacted to this huge signing, many players are excited to play with such a high talent running back. For Patrick Mahomes, he responded with two flexing emojis and the words “LETS GO”!!

Even left guard Kingsley Suamataia had all love for who he will be blocking for this year.

Can’t wait to block for you brotha 🤙 #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/tjoqFtt5zs — Kingsley Suamataia (@KingSuamataia) March 9, 2026

It will be interesting to see where Kansas City goes from here in the upcoming draft. Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love seemed to fit to the Chiefs at the 9th pick, but with the recent signing, the team could possibly look at cornerbacks.

After both Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson signed with the Los Angeles Rams, the Chiefs will have the option of using two first round picks on the defensive side of the ball. Options like Keith Abney will be a perfect fit with a pick to end the opening round.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Walker is one of the major explosive running backs in the entire league. He has totaled 34 carries of 20 or more yards in his career. Rushes like that can revive an offense that has been in a drought when it comes to breaking off long runs.

The Chiefs will still have an option to bring back Kareem Hunt to pair alongside Walker in the backfield. After the season where the Seahawks used a second running back just as much, the Chiefs may look to improve on that same strategy.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Kansas City, who has been near the bottom of the league in explosive runs, now adds a top rushing factor. With the 2026 NFL Draft still over a month away, the Chiefs will look to keep improving their team to make a deep run this season.