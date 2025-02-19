Chiefs May Have Perfect Target in Packers' Embattled Star
The Kansas City Chiefs definitely had issues at cornerback opposite Trent McDuffie this past season, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise seeing as how they parted ways with L'Jarius Sneed last March.
The Chiefs shuffled through numerous options at their No. 2 cornerback spot in 2024, but weren't able to find a consistent solution. That means Kansas City should absolutely pursue another cornerback via free agency or trade, and one perfect target coudl be emerging.
Green Bay Packers star Jaire Alexander.
The Packers seem prepared to part with Alexander, as ESPN's Rob Demovsky has reported that the 28-year-old appears to have played his final down in Green Bay.
Whether the Packers trade or cut Alexander remains to be seen, but based on his injury history and contract situation, a release seems to be the more realistic option.
If that ends up being the case, the Chiefs should unquestionably jump at the opportunity to add Alexander, who is one of the NFL's best cornerbacks when healthy.
Of course, that's the problem: Alexander has rarely bene healthy over the last several seasons. He played in a combined four games over past couple of years, and since 2021, he has appeared in 34 of a possible 68 contests.
So, yes; Alexander comes with some risk attached. However, if Kansas City is able to land him on a one-year deal (which will be possible if Green Bay cuts him), then it would be worth the flier.
The former first-round pick has a couple of Pro Bowl appearances to his name, and he also earned Second-Team All-Pro selections in those two seasons.
As a matter of fact, Alexander made the Pro Bowl in his last fully healthy campaign in 2022, when he racked up 56 tackles, five interceptions and 14 passes defended.
While injuries may have sapped the Louisville product, it seems hard to believe that he has fallen off a cliff entirely, so there is a chance that he could revitalize his career with the Chiefs.
A cornerback tandem of Alexander and McDuffie would undoubtedly be impressive and could play a major role in helping Kansas City reclaim its dominance next season.
