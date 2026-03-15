Chiefs Schedule Their Second Top-30 Visit

From mid-March to mid-April, many NFL teams are scheduling top-30 visits in order to get a closer look at potential draft picks. These meetings allow for organizations, and coaching staffs, to hear more about existing injuries, interview the players, and ultimately decide if the player would fit into their scheme.

With the 9th pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, Kansas City is making sure all areas of interest are covered. The organization currently has nine picks overall, and they are wanting to get more information on certain players.

For the Chiefs, they have scheduled two top-30 visits already. The first one was Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks, and now the team has decided to invite San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Diego State defensive back Chris Johnson (DB17) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Kansas City has lost multiple key pieces in the secondary this off-season. With losses like Trent McDuffie, Bryan Cook, and Joshua Williams, the depth chart on the defense has gotten significantly less secure.

Johnson brings the skill set to be an above average corner within his first years in the league. When opposing quarterbacks targeted him, they had a passer rating of 16. Currently, he is projected to be a late first-round or early second-round pick. After the McDuffie trade, the Chiefs acquired the 29th pick, which fits them in the threshold of possibly picking the SDSU corner.

Oct 5, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Chris Johnson (1) warms up before the game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

Even if they don’t decide to take him in the first round, the team has the 40th pick shortly after. Johnson could be a Chiefs’ cornerback within the first hour of day two of the draft.

He plays physical but still has the talent to stay disciplined unlike many young secondary players. After competing in the combine, many scouts said his footwork is one of his top talents in his skill set.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Diego State defensive back Chris Johnson (DB17) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to NFL analyst Lance Zierlein, “Johnson’s coverage versatility, toughness and athleticism should make him an early starter for a coverage-hungry team.”

With little to no dominant help in the secondary, the Chiefs could use a pick on him to help strengthen their defense. The footwork is a strength, and he can follow right alongside any wide receiver to wreck their route.

Oct 5, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Chris Johnson (1) warms up before the game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

Although the draft is a little over a month away, Kansas City is making sure all their boxes are checked in terms of who they want to select. There are plenty of options to boost their secondary, but Johnson could be a quick fit for a team that needs the help.

The six-foot corner can track a ball and match the strength of any opposing receiver. If the Chiefs do use their 40th pick on him, he could be a starter after training camp.