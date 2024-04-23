Andy Reid, Brett Veach, Mark Donovan Sign Contract Extensions with Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have signed contract extensions with the highest-ranking members of the organization, reportedly making Andy Reid the highest-paid head coach in the NFL and keeping general manager Brett Veach and team president Mark Donovan in Kansas City for years to come. The Chiefs announced the trio of contract extensions Monday night, and key elements of Reid and Veach's deals were reported shortly after.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Network tweeted details about Reid and Veach's contract extensions, noting that Reid is now "the NFL's highest-paid coach" on a deal that runs through 2029. Veach, according to Pelissero, "is under contract through the end of the decade."
Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt highlighted the trio's success in a press release announcing the extensions.
"Mark, Brett and Andy have achieved historic success together, and we are thrilled that they will continue in their roles for many years to come," Hunt said. "Individually, Mark, Brett and Andy each represent the best in the National Football League at their respective positions, and together, they make up one of the finest leadership teams in all of professional sports. They have been tremendous leaders for this organization on and off the field, and we look forward to their continued success in the years ahead."
In the same press release from the team, Reid expressed his gratitude for his time in Kansas City.
"I'm incredibly grateful to Clark and the entire Hunt family for giving me the opportunity to lead this historic franchise," Reid said. "Over the last 11 years, Tammy and I have enjoyed calling Kansas City our home. The community has embraced us, we've watched our family grow, including having all 12 grandkids during our time here. On the field, there have been so many people that have contributed to our success and Super Bowls, and I'm grateful to the players, coaches and staff that have all invested their time into this process. I'd also like to thank my agent, Bob LaMonte. Chiefs Kingdom is a special place and I'm blessed to have the opportunity to be here."
Veach echoed similar sentiments as he and his crew prepares for the 2024 NFL Draft.
"I'd like to thank Clark and the entire Hunt family for the support I've received these past seven seasons," Veach said. "I am blessed to work alongside very talented people and am proud of the work we've done to bring three Super Bowls to Kansas City. I am excited to continue my career in a city that's embraced me and my family the way it has and look forward to more opportunities to bring more championships to Chiefs Kingdom."