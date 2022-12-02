Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Game vs. Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 13 injury report was chock-full of names, although most of the list was far from alarming.

Of the 14 players who appeared on the report to start the week, all but four of them were full participants in practice on Wednesday. Players such as wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, guards Trey Smith and Joe Thuney, offensive tackle Lucas Niang, cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and others were designated with various respective injuries, although none of them were held back by the time the final stretch of the week rolled around. From that perspective, Kansas City's laundry list of injuries wasn't nearly that severe in reality.

On the other hand, Andy Reid's squad is already without wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (high-ankle sprain) due to them still being on the injured reserve list. Additionally, wideout Kadarius Toney missed practice all week with a nagging hamstring injury and running back Jerick McKinnon was kept out of Wednesday and Thursday's practices with a hamstring ailment of his own. Safety Deon Bush, nursing an elbow injury, was a limited participant for both of those days.

On Friday afternoon, Reid took the podium to speak ahead of the Chiefs' Sunday afternoon matchup at Paycor Stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals. Kansas City would prefer to have all hands on deck for this AFC Championship Game rematch, but that isn't quite going to be the case. With that said, Reid had mostly good news to report. Everyone on the active roster except for Toney practiced.

While Reid didn't officially rule Toney out, it reasons to expect that the 23-year-old will miss his second straight game this weekend. That would be less than ideal for the Chiefs, but they're clearly taking a cautious approach with their talented pass-catcher. The 2021 first-round pick battled a hamstring injury early in the season and was healed up following a trade to the Chiefs and the team's bye week, but it began to flare up in Week 11's outing against the LA Chargers. Look for the Chiefs to once again go to rookie Skyy Moore on offense in a supporting role should Toney be out.

Elsewhere, getting the duo of Juan Thornhill and Thuney back will be a major plus for the road team this week. While Thornhill hasn't been great in 2022, he remains a key piece of Steve Spagnuolo's defense. Thuney, when healthy, is one of the best interior offensive linemen in all of football. The McKinnon news is also positive, as the veteran running back has missed some time during the week recently but is also remaining healthy enough to play on game days. With a mix of him, Ronald Jones and rookie Isiah Pacheco to choose from, Kansas City will again have a solid group of options in the backfield.

