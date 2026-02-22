Chiefs Wide Receiver Offers Tribute After Tragic Rondale Moore News

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For those who didn’t know Rondale Moore, news of his tragic death on Saturday was heartbreaking.

But for those who knew him, the loss was especially painful. One of those individuals is Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown.

Brown, who played two years with Moore (2022-23) when the wide receivers played for the Arizona Cardinals, shared his broken heart with several tweets on Saturday night.

Bro ain’t no way brotha you just messaged me few hours ago 😢 — Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) February 22, 2026

You wasn’t alone bro.. I told you I know how you feel — Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) February 22, 2026

Crushing news

Moore, only 25, was found with what police in New Albany, Ind., told the Associated Press was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. While the tragedy is still under investigation, the county coroner will conduct an autopsy on Sunday.

Both the Cardinals, who selected Moore in the second round of the 2021 draft – only nine choices ahead of Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton – and the Vikings shared reactions to the horrible development.

NFL Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore | Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

“We are devastated and heartbroken by today’s news,” the Cardinals said. “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family, friends, teammates, and everyone who loved him and had the privilege of knowing such a special person.”

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rondale Moore,” said the Vikings, who signed him to a one-year free-agent contract last March. “While we are working to understand the facts, we have spoken with Rondale's family to offer our condolences and the full support of the Minnesota Vikings.

“We have also been in communication with our players, coaches, and staff, and will make counseling and emotional support resources available to anyone in need. Our thoughts are with Rondale's family and friends during this devastating time.”

Difficult knee injuries

Moore had sustained a second season-ending left knee injury in the Vikings’ Aug. 9 preseason opener, tackled while returning the punt of former Chief Tommy Townsend, now with Houston.

Brown, traded from Baltimore to Arizona in 2022, played two seasons with Moore. Both players battled injuries during their time together, although each player showed plenty of production in the Cardinals’ passing offense.

Brown and Moore also shared the experience of getting traded from teams that drafted them. Arizona dealt Moore to the Falcons for quarterback Desmond Ridder in March of 2024, but Moore’s season ended that year in August with a right knee injury. He signed with the Vikings a year later.

Northwestern offensive lineman Ben Wrather (71) blocks Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis (5) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at Wrigley Field in Chicago | Nikos Frazier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Prior to his NFL career, Moore was an All-American at Purdue. One of his teammates there was Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis, who joined Moore in West Lafayette, Ind., during the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Moore (second round, 2021) and Karlaftis (first round, 2022) were the Boilermakers’ highest-drafted players in 10 years.

Patrick Mahomes, who sustained his own season-ending knee injury Dec. 14, spoke last month on the importance of mental-health support for all players, including those rehabilitating.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is attended to by team medical staff following an injury during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, second from right, stands on the sideline Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“It definitely weighs on your mental a little bit,” Mahomes said Jan. 15, a month after his surgery. “But for me, I think just having that goal in mind of trying to get better every day. And knowing what I'm striving to do is, which is to be ready as quickly as possible and have a chance to play in that that opening day game, no matter where it is, so that I'm there with my teammates and can be in training camp and doing what I need to do.

“I think that's kind of pushed me through some of those mental hurdles, and that, as well as having a great wife that is able to keep me involved with the kids, and the kids understand that I can't necessarily be the dad that I usually am throwing them around the couches and stuff like that. But I'm there and I'm trying and doing stuff like that. I think that's been good for my mental, just being around the kids and being around the family, and I have a lot of great people around me.”

Nov 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) runs against Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Mental health is no different than debilitating physical conditions, although it’s not as easy to see for family and professional colleagues. Help is available from trusted resources such as NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Call or text 988 at any time to speak to someone who will listen and help. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).