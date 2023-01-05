Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Game vs. Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to wrap up their 2022-23 regular season but first, they have a Week 18 matchup against a bitter AFC West rival to focus on.

Kansas City is on the road this week, traveling to Allegiant Stadium to face the Las Vegas Raiders. Josh McDaniels' squad is eliminated from playoff contention but with that said, quarterback Jarrett Stidham led the team to 34 points and a near victory over the playoff-bound San Francisco 49ers just a week ago. The Chiefs will need to be on top of their game in order to defeat a team that is certainly looking to play spoiler.

Throughout the week, the Chiefs' injury report has been a mixed bag. On Tuesday, rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed didn't practice with respective hand and hip injuries. Left guard Joe Thuney was limited with an ankle injury. On Wednesday, kicker Harrison Butker didn't practice due to back spasms and wide receiver Mecole Hardman was limited before being officially activated from the injured reserve list. On Thursday, head coach Andy Reid took the podium to provide an update on the Chiefs' injury situation, starting with announcing that Moore will be out on Saturday:

Moore exited Week 17's win over the Denver Broncos with a laceration on his hand and was ruled out shortly thereafter. Before leaving the game, the second-round pick had three receptions for 33 yards. Kansas City will be without him for the season finale, and it could be without Hardman as well despite him being off IR. Reid said he'll be "holding him back" this weekend, also adding that the fourth-year receiver will be on a limited snap count if he does play against Las Vegas.

At kicker, although Butker did return to practice on Thursday, Reid admitted the day prior that there was a chance Kansas City would add another player at the position in the event that Butker can't play. Reid's Thursday stance didn't stray too far from that, as an insurance policy could be in the cards as the week reaches its end. As far as Sneed and Thuney are concerned, while they aren't 100% out of the woods, both players practiced on Thursday.