Chiefs Name Tyrann Mathieu Derrick Thomas MVP Award Winner
The Kansas City Chiefs have announced their winner of the Derrick Thomas MVP Award, and safety Tyrann Mathieu has now taken the honor for the second time in three seasons.
Mathieu, in his third season with the Chiefs, recorded three interceptions and recovered three fumbles in his 16 starts, tying for third on the team in tackles behind rookie linebacker Nick Bolton and veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens, and tied with second-year defensive back L'Jarius Sneed.
The last 20 Derrick Thomas Award winners, dating back to 2000, were Travis Kelce (2020), Mathieu (2019), Patrick Mahomes (2018), Alex Smith (2017), Eric Berry (2016), Smith and Berry (2015), Justin Houston (2014), Jamaal Charles (2013, 2012), Derrick Johnson (2011), Charles (2010, 2009), Tony Gonzalez (2008), Jared Allen (2007), Larry Johnson (2006, 2005), Trent Green (2004, 2003), Priest Holmes (2002, 2001), and Derrick Alexander (2000).
The Chiefs also presented their Mack Lee Hill Rookie of the Year Award on Tuesday, giving the honor to Bolton, who led the team in tackles in his first season.
This story is being updated.