Chiefs Name Tyrann Mathieu Derrick Thomas MVP Award Winner

Tyrann Mathieu has been named the Chiefs' most valuable player for the second time in three years.

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced their winner of the Derrick Thomas MVP Award, and safety Tyrann Mathieu has now taken the honor for the second time in three seasons.

Mathieu, in his third season with the Chiefs, recorded three interceptions and recovered three fumbles in his 16 starts, tying for third on the team in tackles behind rookie linebacker Nick Bolton and veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens, and tied with second-year defensive back L'Jarius Sneed.

Feb 5, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu celebrates during AFC practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The last 20 Derrick Thomas Award winners, dating back to 2000, were Travis Kelce (2020), Mathieu (2019), Patrick Mahomes (2018), Alex Smith (2017), Eric Berry (2016), Smith and Berry (2015), Justin Houston (2014), Jamaal Charles (2013, 2012), Derrick Johnson (2011), Charles (2010, 2009), Tony Gonzalez (2008), Jared Allen (2007), Larry Johnson (2006, 2005), Trent Green (2004, 2003), Priest Holmes (2002, 2001), and Derrick Alexander (2000).

Nov 24, 2013; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles (25) runs the ball during the second half of the game against the San Diego Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chargers won 41-38. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs also presented their Mack Lee Hill Rookie of the Year Award on Tuesday, giving the honor to Bolton, who led the team in tackles in his first season.

Jan 8, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Nick Bolton (54) after the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

This story is being updated.