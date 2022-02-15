Skip to main content
Player(s)
Tyrann Mathieu
Team(s)
Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs Name Tyrann Mathieu Derrick Thomas MVP Award Winner

Tyrann Mathieu has been named the Chiefs' most valuable player for the second time in three years.

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced their winner of the Derrick Thomas MVP Award, and safety Tyrann Mathieu has now taken the honor for the second time in three seasons.

Mathieu, in his third season with the Chiefs, recorded three interceptions and recovered three fumbles in his 16 starts, tying for third on the team in tackles behind rookie linebacker Nick Bolton and veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens, and tied with second-year defensive back L'Jarius Sneed.

Feb 5, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu celebrates during AFC practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The last 20 Derrick Thomas Award winners, dating back to 2000, were Travis Kelce (2020), Mathieu (2019), Patrick Mahomes (2018), Alex Smith (2017), Eric Berry (2016), Smith and Berry (2015), Justin Houston (2014), Jamaal Charles (2013, 2012), Derrick Johnson (2011), Charles (2010, 2009), Tony Gonzalez (2008), Jared Allen (2007), Larry Johnson (2006, 2005), Trent Green (2004, 2003), Priest Holmes (2002, 2001), and Derrick Alexander (2000).

Nov 24, 2013; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles (25) runs the ball during the second half of the game against the San Diego Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chargers won 41-38. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs also presented their Mack Lee Hill Rookie of the Year Award on Tuesday, giving the honor to Bolton, who led the team in tackles in his first season.

Read More

Jan 8, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Nick Bolton (54) after the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

This story is being updated.

Oct 5, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) reacts against the New England Patriots during the second half of a NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Name Tyrann Mathieu Derrick Thomas MVP Award Winner

3 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Nick Bolton (54) after the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
News

Nick Bolton Wins Chiefs' Mack Lee Hill Rookie of the Year Award

1 hour ago
Sep 4, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Nik Bonitto (11) recovers a fumble during the second quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Early Chiefs Mock Draft Addresses KC's Major Needs

Feb 8, 2022
Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy reacts after beating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
News

Eric Bieniemy Passed Over for HC Jobs Again, Could Still Leave KC

Feb 7, 2022
Dec 6, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) celebrates with teammates after an interception during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Ranking the Chiefs’ Biggest Needs This Offseason

Feb 7, 2022
Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter of the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Finding Perspective Through the Sting of Defeat

Feb 5, 2022
Oct 1, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) blocks against Denver Broncos linebacker Shane Ray (56) in the third quarter at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Work Out Former Missouri Standout, Announce New Coaching Hire

Feb 4, 2022
Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) scores on a 65-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Top 5 First-Round Wide Receivers for the Chiefs to Consider

Feb 4, 2022