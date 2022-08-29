Patrick Mahomes Ranked in Top 10 of 2022's NFL Top 100

Mahomes takes a small tumble from his No. 1 spot last year, but not too far down the list.

In 2019 and 2020, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was ranked by his peers as the No. 4 player in the entire NFL. He took the top spot a year ago but in 2022, the superstar quarterback has a decent handful of players ahead of him. In this year's edition of the NFL Top 100 on NFL Network, Mahomes checked in at the No. 8 spot.

Last season, Mahomes played in all 17 games for the Chiefs and set career-highs in both pass completions (436) and attempts (658) while adding 4,839 yards through the air and 381 yards on the ground. Mahomes recorded 39 total touchdowns in 2021, making the Pro Bowl for the fourth year in a row.

In the eyes of some, Mahomes took a small step back from his traditional dominant ways last season. He threw a career-high 13 interceptions while also setting full-season career lows in yards per attempt (7.4), AY/A (7.6), yards per completion (11.1), passer rating (98.5) and QBR (62.2).

The Chiefs' franchise player finished fourth in the league in passing yards last season, trailing Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers and Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams. Mahomes was tied for fourth in passing touchdowns with 37, again trailing the trio of Brady, Stafford and Herbert. He was tied with Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys.

Mahomes's 2021 campaign forced him and head coach Andy Reid to adjust early and often, as defenses played an alarmingly high amount of two-high coverage shells and practically dared Mahomes to hit his underneath receivers and check the ball down. He finished the regular season on a tear, however, averaging a 114.5 passer rating while throwing 12 touchdowns to just one interception over his last five games. With plenty of changes to his wide receiver corps during the offseason, Mahomes will hope for a quicker adjustment period in 2022.

Mahomes is the third and final member of the Chiefs to land in the 2022 NFL Top 100, joining defensive tackle Chris Jones and tight end Travis Kelce. Kansas City lost other members of the list during the offseason (Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu) but still has three — according to their peers — of the 40 best players in the league.