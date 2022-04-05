Skip to main content

Chiefs Sign Former Colts, Saints DT to Solidify D-Line

The Chiefs have signed a former Colts and Saints defensive tackle as the team bolsters its defensive line.

The Kansas City Chiefs have added a new face to their defensive line for the 2022 season, reportedly signing former Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth to a one-year deal on Tuesday.

The deal was first reported by Brett Tessler of Tessler Sports, who represents Stallworth.

Nov 21, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (95) waves to the fans prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Stallworth joins the Chiefs after the best statistical year of his career, recording career-highs in sacks (three), tackles (16), quarterback hits (12) and tackles for loss (four). Stallworth, a former 2018 undrafted free agent, appeared in 16 games for the Colts and started in one game in both of the last two seasons.

When the Colts declined to put a restricted free agent tender on Stallworth, Jake Arthur of Horseshoe Huddle broke down Stallworth's impact and why the Colts moved on:

The most notable of these is Stallworth, who has been an important part of the Colts' interior defensive line rotation for the last two years. Since being signed by the Colts, he has played in 32 games (two starts) and totaled 28 tackles (5 for loss), 3.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovered, 1 pass breakup, and 13 quarterback hits.

Stallworth joins the defensive line after defensive tackle Jarran Reed departed for the Green Bay Packers following his one season with the Chiefs. The Chiefs re-signed defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi earlier in free agency and retain Chris Jones, Tershawn Wharton and Khalen Saunders as their other returning defensive tackles with in-game experience.

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (95) linebacker Darius Leonard (53) celebrate the team's defensive success during the fourth quarter of the game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at NRG Stadium in Houston. Indianapolis Colts Versus Houston Texans On Sunday Dec 5 2021 At Nrg Stadium In Houston Texas

In November 2021, former Colts defensive coordinator (now the head coach of the Chicago Bears) Matt Eberflus discussed Stallworth's emergence, as quoted on Horseshoe Huddle:

I see him dance during stretch and stuff so I know he’s athletic and he’s light on his feet (laughing). So definitely knew he could do that. But no, he’s done good things in our one-on-one pass rush over the years we’ve had him during the course of practice. He’s certainly been a guy that has been able to do that during those drills. We’re excited where he is. He gives us another new element in there and we’re excited to keep him going. The more guys on deck in terms of all hands on deck in terms of the pass rush, and we’re excited where he is. He’s got some good pressures, a couple sacks and let’s keep it going.

Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Melvin Ingram III (24) celebrates with defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) after a play against the Denver Broncos during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
