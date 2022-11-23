Travis Kelce Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

The Kansas City Chiefs' 30-27 Week 11 win over the Los Angeles Chargers featured multiple big-time performances, but Travis Kelce's star shined brighter than just about anyone else's. For his efforts against a bitter division rival, the Chiefs' star tight end is the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

In Kansas City's road victory, Kelce hauled in six passes for 115 yards and three touchdowns. The future Hall of Famer was played tough by Chargers safety Derwin James, commonly known as someone who can reduce Kelce's production a bit, but he still found a way on multiple occasions to make his mark on the game. Kelce led all Chiefs pass-catchers in targets, receiving yards and scores on the night.

Kelce has gotten off to a blazing start this season, posting 69 receptions on 94 targets (good for a 73.4 catch percentage) for 855 yards and a league-leading 11 touchdowns. Without Tyreek Hill in the fold, the seven-time Pro Bowler has been tasked with keeping the Chiefs' offense afloat and has done a masterful job of doing so thus far. Well into his 30s now, Kelce still doesn't show any signs of slowing down.

After Kansas City's Sunday night win, I wrote about Kelce's impressive performance that ultimately netted him Player of the Week honors and how his connection with quarterback Patrick Mahomes sparked it:

The Chiefs won their 25th straight game in the month of November or December, and the duo of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce has been a massive part of that sustained success. The two superstars once again reminded the football world of their greatness in Los Angeles, with Mahomes passing for 327 yards and three touchdowns and Kelce being on the receiving end of six passes and all three of those scores. Mahomes now has a clear advantage in the MVP race, and Kelce continues to make an open-and-shut case to be in the Hall of Fame once he retires. Arguably the best one-two punch in the sport lived up to its legacy on yet another big stage.

