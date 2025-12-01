Chief Desperation: Here’s How AFC Playoff Dust Settled Over Weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Thanks to Nix and Nik – Bo Nix and Nik Bonitto – Denver secured a 27-26 overtime victory at Washington late on Sunday night. And earlier in the day, Josh Allen of all people might’ve handed the Chiefs an early Christmas present.

Those were two of the key developments on Sunday as the Chiefs desperately stoke their playoff coals in search of that elusive flame.

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders center Tyler Biadasz (63) exchanges words with Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) in the second quarter of the game at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The AFC West

The Broncos’ big win at Washington means the worst Denver (10-2) can finish is 10-7. At 6-6, the best the Chiefs can finish is 11-6. Obviously, all hope isn’t lost in Kansas City, but the Chiefs have largely fumbled control over their future.

Justin Herbert literally broke his hand but still led the Chargers to a 31-14 home win over the Raiders. Fortunately for Los Angeles, the break is in his non-throwing hand.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) drops back to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The team will know more after Monday surgery, but early indications are that the quarterback will somehow be able to play when the Chargers close Week 14 with a Monday night game against Philadelphia.

Regardless, the Chargers (8-4) improved to 4-0 in the division, a critical tiebreaker that likely will come into play this month. Kansas City, which gets to host both the Chargers (Dec. 14) and Broncos (Dec. 25) is just 1-2 in the division.

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

AFC Wild Card race

Allen and the Bills went into Pittsburgh, erased an early deficit and ran away with a 26-7 victory. While Buffalo (8-4) is obviously a serious threat to take a wild-card berth from the Chiefs, the Bills also did Kansas City a favor by beating Pittsburgh (6-6).

That means any potential tie between the Steelers and Chiefs will come down to conference record. Pittsburgh (5-3 in the AFC, including Sunday’s loss) has a slight advantage right now over the Chiefs (3-4). However, at least Kansas City controls its destiny in that category; all five of the Chiefs’ remaining games are against the AFC.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The road ahead

Following the Texans (7-5), the road gets much easier for the Chiefs. The massive problem is the Houston defense. After Sunday’s games, the Texans now lead the NFL in both scoring defense (16.5 points allowed per game) and yards (265.7 allowed per contest).

Sep 8, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) his tackled by Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

But if Kansas City can somehow beat the Texans – and they’ve ended impressive winning streaks at Arrowhead on two occasions this year, Week 6 against the Lions and Week 12 against the Colts – the path finally levels for Kansas City.

The Chiefs’ remaining games are the Chargers and Broncos, not easy but at home (Weeks 15 and 17, respectively), and two more road games, at Tennessee in Week 16 and a season finale at Las Vegas. While the Chiefs are a dismal 1-5 away from home, the opponents in those final two road games currently own a combined 3-21 record.

Chiefs Kingdom, don’t ever miss another story on your favorite team. Sign up for our totally FREE newsletter, emailed with the latest news each morning. SIGN UP HERE NOW.