Tyreek Hill, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darrel Williams Injury Updates

The Chiefs have some injury updates ahead of their first playoff game of 2022.

Following practice on Friday and ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs' upcoming playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, head coach Andy Reid provided updates on the status of several players. 

Heading into Friday, running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams had been held back throughout the week and wide receiver Tyreek Hill's injured heel remained a hot topic of discussion. Defensive end Frank Clark was not spotted at practice on Friday despite not showing up on the team's injury report. Reid briefly provided context on all four members of the team, starting with Edwards-Helaire.

"He tested it out a few days ago and it wasn't quite as good as we thought it might be and he thought it might be," Reid said of Edwards-Helaire's shoulder. "He'll be listed as out when you get your report here."

Edwards-Helaire, who got hurt in the Chiefs' last matchup against the Steelers, has struggled to stay healthy during his young NFL career. Injuries to his ankle, knee and now shoulder have contributed to his limited role and production relative to a first-round selection at running back. Williams (toe), who led the Chiefs in scrimmage yards during the regular season, practiced on Friday and is expected to play. Hill is in the same boat, per Reid.

"They practiced today," Reid said. "Well, I think so, unless something happens..." he added when asked whether both players would suit up on Sunday night.

As far as Clark goes, him missing the portion of practice that was opened to media is far from a concern. Reid said he simply needed to go to the bathroom. 

All things considered, the Chiefs are in a decent spot as their first postseason game approaches. Being without Edwards-Helaire is a blow to the team's running game but with Williams and other running backs like Jerick McKinnon and Derrick Gore in the fold, they should be able to stay afloat. Hill returning to something close to full strength will be a massive plus for an offensive attack that was without him for much of last week's win over the Denver Broncos. No playoff game is a guaranteed win and while the Chiefs are heavily favored, having solid health is always a good sign as game day approaches.

Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
