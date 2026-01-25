Chiefs’ Reid Got Company This Week in Exclusive NFL Club

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The AARP will get a change-of-address form in coming days. Mike McCarthy is moving back to Pittsburgh.

The only problem is that McCarthy isn’t retired. The new leader of the Steelers on Saturday joined Andy Reid and a growing number of NFL head coaches who aren’t planning to collect Social Security anytime soon.

Still sharp as a great white shark, Reid is now the oldest head coach in the league. He turns 68 in March and has an opportunity to break Bruce Arians’ NFL record as the oldest head coach to win a Super Bowl. Arians reached that distinction at 68 years and 127 days by beating Reid and the Chiefs in Super Bowl 55 five years ago.

With four openings still to go, there has been a strong tilt back toward candidates with previous HC experience. 4 of the 6 hires had previous NFL HC experience. And the Dolphins' Jeff Hafley was the HC at Boston College. Only Jesse Minter (Ravens) has never been an HC. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) January 24, 2026

Plenty of 60s on sidelines in 2026

McCarthy, 62, joined 63-year-old John Harbaugh as sexagenarians hired by some of the most respected NFL organizations this month. With a nod to Reid, the Giants introduced Harbaugh as their new head coach on Tuesday. After the Ravens divorced themselves from Harbaugh earlier this month and Mike Tomlin stepped away in Pittsburgh, Reid’s Kansas City tenure is now longest in the league – entering its 14th year in 2026.

Meanwhile, 62-year-old Sean Payton will lead the Broncos against New England in Sunday’s AFC championship game (2 p.m. CT, CBS). He’s the latest 60-something to lead his team to multiple playoff berths in recent years, following Todd Bowles (62) in Tampa Bay and Jim Harbaugh (62) of the Chargers.

While spring chickens are quickly becoming an endangered species in NFL head-coaching ranks, the Rams’ Sean McVay celebrated his 40th birthday on Saturday. Hired in 2017 at age 30, McVay became the youngest head coach in modern NFL history. He was the youngest coach in league annals to win a Super Bowl four years ago.

On the other end of the spectrum

McVay, who has his Rams back in the NFC championship game and set for a showdown with division-rival Seattle on Sunday at Lumen Field (5:30 p.m. CT, FOX), might have company in the head-coach record book.

Across the country in Cleveland, a second-degree branch off McVay’s tree, Jacksonville offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, completed his second interview with the Browns on Friday. Udinski, 30, is four months younger than Patrick Mahomes.

Udinski was a junior at Central Bucks West High School when Clark Hunt hired Reid as Chiefs head coach in 2013. Three months later, Kansas City drafted a tight end named Travis Kelce.

While the Chiefs aren’t scheduled to play McCarthy and the Steelers or Harbaugh and the Giants, they do have an interest in Mike McDaniel’s next destination. McDaniel reportedly canceled his head-coach interview with the Bills on Friday.

Without a head-coach role, McDaniel will square off with Steve Spagnuolo and the Chiefs twice a year as offensive coordinator of the Chargers.

