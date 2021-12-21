Tyreek Hill, Rashad Fenton, Blake Bell Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Chiefs have three more players heading to the reserve/COVID list late in the season.

The Kansas City Chiefs have taken another massive hit on the COVID-19 front, with wide receiver Tyreek Hill, cornerback Rashad Fenton and tight end Blake Bell all being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to Adam Schefter and Adam Teicher of ESPN.

This trio joins Monday's additions to the Chiefs' reserve list: tight end Travis Kelce, cornerback Charvarius Ward and kicker Harrison Butker. With defensive tackle Chris Jones, linebacker Willie Gay Jr., and wide receiver Josh Gordon, the Chiefs now have nine active-roster players on the reserve/COVID list in addition to practice squad receiver Gehrig Dieter.

The NFL's updated protocols follow an explosion of positive COVID cases around the league and provide vaccinated players with a shorter path to return to the field after testing positive.

Wilton Jackson summarizes the new protocol on SI.com:

On Thursday, the NFL announced that vaccinated players and staff who are asymptomatic for at least 24 hours can return as soon as the day after their initial positive test from one of the league‘s three options outlined in the memo. Players can receive two PCR test results that are either negative or produce Cycle Threshold values of 35 or greater. Secondly, a player or team staff member can receive one PCR test result that is either negative or produces CT values of 35 or greater and a negative Mesa test result from a test taken within 24 hours of the PCR test. Both tests can be taken at the same time or less than 24 hours apart. Thirdly, a player of staff member can receive two negative Mesa test results that may be taken concurrently but must be two separate swabs.

These protocols could open the door for the Chiefs to regain their top two pass-catchers and two of their top cornerbacks, but each passing day gives COVID-positive players less time to make that turnaround before game time.

The Chiefs are currently set to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at 3:25 p.m. CT on Sunday, December 26.

Update: A total of seven Chiefs, including Hill, Fenton and Bell, were placed on the COVID list on Tuesday. Click here for more information.