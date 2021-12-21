Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Tyreek Hill, Rashad Fenton, Blake Bell Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    The Chiefs have three more players heading to the reserve/COVID list late in the season.
    Author:

    The Kansas City Chiefs have taken another massive hit on the COVID-19 front, with wide receiver Tyreek Hill, cornerback Rashad Fenton and tight end Blake Bell all being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to Adam Schefter and Adam Teicher of ESPN.

    This trio joins Monday's additions to the Chiefs' reserve list: tight end Travis Kelce, cornerback Charvarius Ward and kicker Harrison Butker. With defensive tackle Chris Jones, linebacker Willie Gay Jr., and wide receiver Josh Gordon, the Chiefs now have nine active-roster players on the reserve/COVID list in addition to practice squad receiver Gehrig Dieter.

    The NFL's updated protocols follow an explosion of positive COVID cases around the league and provide vaccinated players with a shorter path to return to the field after testing positive.

    Wilton Jackson summarizes the new protocol on SI.com:

    Read More

    On Thursday, the NFL announced that vaccinated players and staff who are asymptomatic for at least 24 hours can return as soon as the day after their initial positive test from one of the league‘s three options outlined in the memo.

    Players can receive two PCR test results that are either negative or produce Cycle Threshold values of 35 or greater. Secondly, a player or team staff member can receive one PCR test result that is either negative or produces CT values of 35 or greater and a negative Mesa test result from a test taken within 24 hours of the PCR test. Both tests can be taken at the same time or less than 24 hours apart.

    Thirdly, a player of staff member can receive two negative Mesa test results that may be taken concurrently but must be two separate swabs.

    These protocols could open the door for the Chiefs to regain their top two pass-catchers and two of their top cornerbacks, but each passing day gives COVID-positive players less time to make that turnaround before game time.

    The Chiefs are currently set to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at 3:25 p.m. CT on Sunday, December 26.

    Update: A total of seven Chiefs, including Hill, Fenton and Bell, were placed on the COVID list on Tuesday. Click here for more information.

    Read More: Travis Kelce, Charvarius Ward, Harrison Butker Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    Jan 24, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A sign featuring Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) with COVID-19 protocol is seen before the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Chiefs Add Nick Bolton, Lucas Niang, Five Others to COVID-19 List

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Tyreek Hill, Rashad Fenton, Blake Bell Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    just now
    Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores the game winning touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during overtime at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Travis Kelce, Charvarius Ward, Harrison Butker Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    22 hours ago
    Sep 10, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrate after a touchdown during the first half against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, the NFL’s Best Duo, Is All the Way Back

    Dec 18, 2021
    Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates he victory against the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    Podcasts

    Ignore This Weekend, the Chiefs Are the Team to Beat in the AFC

    Dec 17, 2021
    Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores the game winning touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during overtime at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill Have Done It Again

    Dec 17, 2021
    Dec 23, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and head coach Andy Reid sit on the bench during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Andy Reid Praises Patrick Mahomes vs. Chargers: ‘He Just Keeps Firing'

    Dec 17, 2021
    Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 34-28 Win Over the Chargers

    Dec 17, 2021