Kelechi Osemele Excited to Create Opportunities for Patrick Mahomes

Offensive guard Kelechi Osemele didn’t have plans set in stone for the 2020 season a month ago.

That changed when he received a phone call and learned that the Kansas City Chiefs were interested in him as they were searching for an experienced veteran after right guard Laurent Duvernet-Tariff opted out of the 2020 season.

In midst of celebrating his first NFL contract in nine months, Osemele published quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ phone number to the internet.

He broke down the moment and his thoughts on Mahomes during a virtual press conference Tuesday.

“I was pretty excited,” Osemele said. “I was fired up, I mean obviously the first thing I thought of was playing with Mahomes. I actually accidentally leaked his phone number because I did an Instagram video, I had his number out there, so I had to take it down real quick. But I was so excited I didn’t even think about it."

Osemele has had the opportunity to see Mahomes in action throughout acclimation activities at training camp.

His impressions added to what he saw of Mahomes from the Oakland Raiders’ sideline in 2018. The eventual season MVP put up six touchdowns in the two meetings of the AFC West opponents.

“It’s been crazy man,” Osemele said. “It’s been crazy just getting to see him in practice casually throwing the ball like 70 yards just like flicking it — that’s been crazy to see. He’s got a lot of talent, and his speed as well, just like on option plays and stuff like that. Also, his intelligence, all the different cadences that he rattles through. And checking the audibles, stuff like that.”

Osemele’s NFL career spans eight seasons, highlighted by two Pro Bowl appearances, one All-Pro honor, and a part in the Baltimore Ravens’ Super Bowl XLII championship.

On the way to the accolades, he had the chance to help quarterbacks move around the pocket. Most recently, he’s protected Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.

The two combined for 329 rushing yards in the last two seasons. Mahomes had 490 yards during the same period. Mahomes has earned 34 first downs on the ground through his two seasons as a starter, averaging 1.1 first downs per game.

Osemele said Mahomes’ ability to create opportunity in tough situations adds extra suspense.

“Anything can happen at any moment,” Osemele said. “For me, that makes the game more fun and makes it more exciting. It’s going to be fun to be back there with a playmaker like [Mahomes], knowing that the play can get extended and he can end up running outside the pocket. I can pick up an extra blocker or cut somebody trying to jump and get his hands in the air.”

Osemele last appeared in the league as a member of the Jets organization in Week 3 of the 2019 season. New York waived him a few weeks later following a disagreement involving a shoulder surgery.

Following his surgery, he went through an offseason jiu-jitsu program in San Diego and recently lifted 375 pounds five times on the bench press. Now, Osemele has his eyes on keeping Mahomes and the quarterback's phone number safe while helping the Chiefs run it back.

“We got a chance to win a championship," Osemele said. "I haven’t won one since, I think it’s been eight seasons since my rookie year, so I thought immediately, ‘this could be a beautiful way to kind of cap off a long NFL career.’"