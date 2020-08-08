Kelechi Osemele Recalls Playing For Andy Reid in 2017 Pro Bowl

Offensive guard Kelechi Osemele had an idea of what to expect from Head Coach Andy Reid before signing a one-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Back in 2017, Osemele played for Big Red and Kansas City's coaching staff while representing the Oakland Raiders and AFC in the Pro Bowl.

He also had Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, tight end Travis Kelce, cornerback Marcus Peters, safety Eric Berry, punter Dustin Colquitt and return specialist Tyreek Hill as teammates.

Osemele discussed the Chiefs-heavy environment in the game and what he learned about Reid’s coaching style during a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

“What stood out to me the most was they were so relaxed,” Osemele said. “They were so loose, they were just out there having fun, cracking jokes and stuff in the huddle. And then they would just go out and make plays, so that was cool to see.”

Reid is the third head coach Osemele has played for since being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh in 2012. He’s also played for former Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio, present Raiders coach Jon Gruden and New York Jets coach Adam Gase.

Osemele said he used his 2017 Pro Bowl experience with Reid and Andy Heck, the Chiefs' offensive line coach, as a reference to what life could be like in Kansas City.

“I’ve come from places where everybody was just real serious all the time, so that was real cool and kind of tied into it — my decision coming here,” Osemele said. “Coach Reid, just with his ability to draw up these crazy plays, seeing that first-hand, that was dope, so that was a big part of what brought me here."