Kansas City Chiefs News: Sammy Watkins, Le'Veon Bell Expected to Play in Super Bowl LV

Just in time for their Super Bowl LV matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly expecting to have two offensive weapons return to their lineup for the biggest game of the year.
According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, the Chiefs are expecting wide receiver Sammy Watkins and running back Le'Veon Bell to return for the Super Bowl after both veterans have missed time due to injuries in recent weeks.

Watkins dealt with a hamstring and calf injury earlier in the season before aggravating the calf injury against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16. The injury was initially believed to be minor, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Watkins would likely sit with the rest of the Chiefs' starters in Week 17 and during the team's first-round bye before likely returning in the divisional round of the playoffs. Instead, Watkins missed both the divisional round and the AFC Championship Game but is now likely to return for the season finale.

Watkins was listed as questionable before being inactive in the AFC Championship Game.

Bell is also reportedly expected to return after missing the AFC Championship Game with a knee injury. Like Watkins, Bell was also listed as questionable before being made inactive against the Buffalo Bills. In the divisional round game against the Cleveland Browns, Bell had just two carries for six yards and three targets for no catches, even in the absence of starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Bell's greatest production as a Chief came against the New Orleans Saints in Week 15 when he had 15 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown, plus a catch for 14 yards.

Russini also reports that the Buccaneers will regain two players of their own, with wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. both set to return to the field after missing the team's NFC Championship Game victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) runs the ball against San Francisco 49ers defensive back Emmanuel Moseley (41) during the second quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 5, 2019; Stanford, CA, USA; Washington Huskies defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (95) tackles Stanford Cardinal running back Dorian Maddox (28) during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 24, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) and offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) and running back Damien Williams (26) celebrate with fans after Bell s touchdown during the AFC Divisional Round playoff football game against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 24, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls out against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 24, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and team owner Clark Hunt are interviewed after defeating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 24, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is pressured by Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the second quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 24, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) reacts against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
