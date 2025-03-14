Marquise Brown: Set for a Big 2025?
Marquise Brown didn't have the year he was expecting when he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs last season. Unfortunately, he suffered a major shoulder injury that kept him sidelined for the first 15 weeks of the 2024 season.
Coming back in Week 16 against the Houston Texans, it was clear that Brown still wasn't playing at 100%. Posting 4 catches for 46 yards, Brown looked like a shell of his former self. This went on up until the end of the season, recording only 91 yards in 5 games when the final whistle blew in Super Bowl LIX.
With all that being said, Brown still has a clear path ahead of him to return to the 1000+ yard receiver the Chiefs Kingdom knows he can be. The Chiefs took the liberty to re-sign Brown to a one-year deal worth up to $11 million. Being only 27, his prime is far from over.
Kansas City is now the third city that Brown has played in. Being drafted in the first round (25th overall) to the Baltimore Ravens, he and quarterback Lamar Jackson found an instant connection. In his first game ever as a pro, Brown recorded a staggering 147 yards and two touchdowns. This was also the first time that Jackson had played with a first-round receiver.
After three years, Brown was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in 2022. He never put up the stats he did in Baltimore, but he was still a valuable receiver with elite speed. Even though this all sounds like the known tale of a declining NFL star, we have to keep in mind that he's only 27 years old.
Patrick Mahomes is arguably the greatest quarterback that Brown has played with, and if anyone is going to unlock his talents, it's Mahomes and the offensive mind of Andy Reid. Brown will likely be WR3 to Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, but his knowledge of the game and his experience far surpasses both.
Brown would be an amazing mentor for the two receivers, while still being able to play at a high level in the slot. The Chiefs are looking for revenge, while Brown is looking for redemption. I wouldn't be surprised if he goes out there next season and puts up record numbers.
