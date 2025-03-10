Chiefs' Hollywood Brown Has Chance to Reach Massive Goal
The Kansas City Chiefs made sure they locked down one of their wide receivers before free agency in Hollywood Brown, who deserves an obvious second chance due to the injuries sustained last season.
Brown and the Chiefs came to an agreement on a one year deal worth up to $11 million. Last season, Brown was only present near the end of the regular season, though found a way to help get the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl.
While Brown deserves another chance in Kansas City, he also has the chance to achieve something that he’s only been able to do once throughout his six year career.
If Brown can stay healthy, he could very easily haul in 1,000 or more receiving yards for the Chiefs in 2025. The only other time that Brown has achieved this feat was back in 2021 while he was with the Baltimore Ravens.
At the conclusion of the 2021 season, Brown totaled 1,008 receiving yards in 16 games played. Throughout his career, Brown has hauled in 3,735 receiving yards, averaging 622.5 receiving yards per year.
In Brown’s defense, no Chief receiving was able to bring in 1,000 receiving yards on the year, though the team finished with 4,046 receiving yards total on the year.
However, it does take two to tango. If Brown wants to achieve the goal for the second time in his career, he and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (and the backup options) will need to be on the same page. The Chiefs haven’t had a player reach 1,000 receiving yards or more since tight end Travis Kelce did so in the 2022 season.
While it isn’t impossible, it could be a tall task for Brown to achieve. Since 2021, Brown has averaged around nine games a season, which only impacts his chances to achieve the goal.
Another achievement that Brown looks to bring in on his second season in Kansas City, which he’s done plenty of times before, is gaining a regular season touchdown for the franchise. Granted his injuries plagued his season away, this goal will likely be achieved in 2025.
