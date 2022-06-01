Skip to main content

Tyreek Hill Speaks on Leaving Chiefs: "Tyreek Wanted to be in KC"

Tyreek Hill and agent Drew Rosenhaus discuss Hill's exit from Kansas City and where the two sides disagreed.

On March 23, the Kansas City Chiefs made a blockbuster move to trade superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, sending one of the Chiefs' key pieces to Miami for five draft picks, highlighted by a first-round and second-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. As Hill landed in Miami, he signed a massive four-year extension worth up to $120 million with $72.2 million guaranteed. (The final year of Hill's deal is non-guaranteed, so the deal is effectively a three-year, $75 million extension.)

Since the trade, theories have surrounded the move, attempting to understand exactly how the Chiefs and Hill went from long-term contract negotiations to a shocking trade. In a teaser for his upcoming podcast, It Needed To Be Said, Hill himself adds to the conversation alongside his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, and his co-host, Julius Collins.

"Once the season was over, we reached out to the Chiefs and we said, 'hey, y'know, we wanna keep it going,' Tyreek wanted to be there," Rosenhaus said.

Hill then interjected: "Say that again! Tyreek wanted to be in KC. Wanted — wanted to be in KC, man."

"We tried to do an extension with them," Rosenhaus responded.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Feb 3, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), tight end Travis Kelce (87) and receiver Tyreek Hill (10) pose Nduring AFC practice for the Pro Bowl at Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As an editorial note: Collins, Hill's co-host, indicates that the Chiefs "just didn't utilize" Hill properly, despite knowing what Hill was "capable of," then suggests that the Chiefs may have intentionally suppressed Hill's stats for the sake of a trade and/or contract negotiations. This is, obviously, absurd. If the Chiefs tried to suppress Hill's stats (more than 7,000 yards and 62 touchdowns in 91 regular season games alone), they did a pretty poor job of it. In fairness, neither Hill nor Rosenhaus is seen responding to that question in the clip.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates after a first down catch in the first quarter during the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Cincinnati Bengals At Kansas City Chiefs Jan 30 Afc Championship 54 © Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Regarding Hill's desire to stay in Kansas City with a contract extension, this doesn't necessarily change the view of Hill's exit. While Hill shakes off the idea of demanding "a crazy amount of money" in the clip, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has acknowledged that the Dolphins did offer Hill's camp the largest contract, which made things difficult in KC.

Veach discussed the specifics of Hill's negotiation process during a press conference on April 22:

"I think the market kind of guides the delays or the efficiency of how things go," Veach said. "I think once the receiver deals started coming in, you knew it’d be a little tricky. When we looked at this offseason, on our agenda was to add talent to the defensive side – whether it be on the defensive line or in the secondary – and take care of Tyreek. And it became obvious as free agency started that it was going to be tough to do both. You’re faced with a decision, do you dip into the older, veteran pass rush market, and if you do that, how are you going to pay Tyreek and then how does Tyreek feel about that? If you do the Tyreek thing then you’re limited in regard to your resources being able to be spent on defense. Plus, the future, with that type of deal, would be impacted a great deal. So, when we took a step back and we figured ‘how are we going to get better on both sides?’ and that’s why we decided it was best for us and best for Tyreek getting that contract. So, it was kind of a win-win in that situation.

The first episode of Hill's podcast is set to be released on June 10.

In This Article (1)

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) receives a pass during the Battle for the Cannon between Western Michigan and Central Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Mich. Wmuvscmu02
GM Report

How Long Will Skyy Moore's MAC to NFL Transition Take?

By Marlow Ferguson Jr.1 hour ago
Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) before warm ups at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

How to Watch Patrick Mahomes Play in Capital One’s The Match

By Jordan Foote3 hours ago
Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter of the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Patrick Mahomes Reveals 'Huge' Key to 2022 Offseason

By Jordan FooteMay 30, 2022
May 22, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany watch the game between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors during the second quarter in game three of the 2022 Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Announce Second Pregnancy

By Jordan FooteMay 29, 2022
Oct 24, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Houston Texans safety Justin Reid (20) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Justin Reid Is Already Loving His Time With the Chiefs

By Jordan FooteMay 28, 2022
Nov 1, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) celebrates with fans in the stands after defeating the New York Giants at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Could Chris Jones Be the Tyreek Hill of Next Offseason?

By Conner ChristophersonMay 27, 2022
Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid motions to an official against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Andy Reid Responds to LeSean McCoy's Eric Bieniemy Criticism

By Jordan FooteMay 27, 2022
Feb 3, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) pose during AFC practice for the Pro Bowl at Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Are the Stars Aligning for a Productive Frank Clark Season?

By Jordan FooteMay 26, 2022