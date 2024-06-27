Nick Bolton on Contract Situation: 'Don't Want to Talk Extension' Yet, Not Looking to Sign Before 2024 Season
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton is entering the final year of his rookie contract, with many wondering if or when the Chiefs will attempt to sign their primary middle linebacker to a long-term deal to keep him in KC for years to come. According to Bolton himself, it sounds like the deal isn't likely to come before the 2024 season begins.
In an interview with Justin Melo on The Draft Network, Bolton discussed his contract mindset ahead of the '24 season. Melo asked Bolton if he is "hoping to negotiate an extension before the season."
"Honestly, no, I don't want to talk extension before training camp," Bolton replied. "We have one goal in mind right now, and that’s being the first team to ever win three Super Bowls in a row. That’s our mindset. I’ll let my contract handle itself after our season. I want to just go out there and play the best football I can play. I’m hoping at the end of the year, we can say we’re the first team ever to win three in a row."
Bolton's specific phrasing of not wanting to talk about an extension "before training camp" is a bit confusing out of context — would he be willing to discuss a deal during or after camp? Given the rest of his answers on the topic, his specificity regarding his contract being able to "handle itself after our season" seems more clear.
Next, Bolton was asked about his mindset going into a contract year with major financial implications for his future.
"It just adds motivation to my mindset," Bolton said. "We all work our butts off our entire lives to make it to the NFL. Once you get there, it starts being about that second contract. It just adds extra motivation for me to go out there and be who I am. I’m not going to change who I am and what I do. I’m not going to change how I play or conduct myself in the locker room. I’m going to prepare with the same mentality. I’m going to try and be better at everything I do. Hopefully at the end of the year, whenever the appropriate time comes, we’ll talk contract after we achieve our goals as a team. I’m just trying to control what I can control. Injuries, contract, that’s not within my control. I’m just going to be who I am when I’m on the field."
It's worth noting that the author's original tweet promoting the story included a supposed quote from Bolton that did not appear in the interview story. The promotional tweet quoted Bolton as saying, "I don't want to talk contract extension until after the season. It's just added motivation." Upon reading Bolton's quotes, it appears that may be a combined paraphrasing of Bolton's comments.
Still, it sounds like Bolton is prepared to play out the final year of his rookie contract, with fellow 2021 draft picks Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith also entering the last year of their deals.