One More Offseason Move for the Chiefs: Could KC Lock Down Young Stars?
Things should be relatively quiet for the Kansas City Chiefs until they report to training camp in July, but could they use this light month to make moves to secure members of their long-term future?
Aaron Schatz of ESPN took a look at all 32 NFL teams and made his choices for the final moves each franchise should make before teams head to training camp. For the Chiefs, Schatz actually recommends a pair of moves, locking down the two young members of the Chiefs' interior offensive line.
"Extend C Creed Humphrey and RG Trey Smith," Schatz's Chiefs section begins. "This one is pretty easy. The Chiefs might have the best interior offensive line in the league now that Jason Kelce has retired, but both Humphrey and Smith see their contracts end after the 2024 season. Kansas City needs to lock down its offensive line for the next few years and keep Humphrey and Smith through their primes."
There are several interesting things about Schatz's picks here. First, it's worth noting that the third member of KC's interior O-line, veteran left guard Joe Thuney, hasn't practiced since suffering a pectoral injury in the divisional round of the playoffs, causing him to miss the AFC Championship Game, Super Bowl LVIII, and KC's offseason activities to this point. Thuney has a nearly $27 million cap hit in each of the next two years, but KC could move on from Thuney and save $16 million in cap space in '25 with $11 million in dead cap money.
It's also interesting that Schatz references extending Humphrey and Smith with no mention of KC's first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, linebacker Nick Bolton, who is also entering the final year of his rookie deal.
Which of the 2021 draft picks should KC prioritize?
Personally, I think there's no doubt that the most important member of the 2021 draft class is Humphrey, and if the Chiefs can get anything resembling good value by extending him this offseason before he plays out his "contract year," they should get pen to paper before training camp arrives.
With the ballooning modern guard market, I'm not sure Smith would be as willing to sign before getting to test free agency. However, as a sixth-round pick who hasn't made serious money by NFL standards, a signing bonus and long-term security could be enough to lock Smith down before the season. Still, I wonder if KC would be willing to hand out multiple top-end O-line contracts in the same offseason. Thuney and right tackle Jawaan Taylor are among the highest-paid at their position, while the left tackle battle is currently between two young players on rookie contracts (second-year third-round pick Wanya Morris and rookie second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia). It's easier to pay major money to mulitple members of the unit if you have rookie-contract value at other positions. If the Chiefs could get passable production from a player like 2024 fifth-round pick Hunter Nourzad at right guard, KC would stand to save significant cap space.
Then, there's Bolton. I've been on the record in multiple mediums: Not only would I not give Bolton a market-resetting deal for a linebacker, I wouldn't sign him to an upper-echelon deal at all. He's a fine player, but not elite enough to pay a tremendous cost at a position that doesn't offer you much bang for your buck. The defense didn't suffer without Bolton in '23 while Drue Tranquill filled in as KC's middle linebacker and signal-caller. Tranquill re-signed with KC this offseason, agreeing to what is effectively a two-year deal worth about $13 million with a third-year team option. Without getting all the way into the weeds of the Bolton discussion, I believe the Chiefs would be wise to prioritize Humphrey this offseason before checking in on Smith's market, leaving Bolton's price to be tested after the 2024 season.