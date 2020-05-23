Arrowhead Report
Patrick Mahomes' Commencement Message: "Go Out And Win Your Super Bowl"

Joe Andrews

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes delivered a message of encouragement during Texas Tech’s virtual spring commencement on Saturday.

The former Red Raider tasked the Class of 2020 to make a comeback against COVID-19 in light of the sacrifices they have made both academically and socially over the last two months. His remarks paralleled with the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV comeback.

“We’ve all had to take a moment and learn to adjust to these new challenges,” Mahomes said in the address. “And when the odds are stacked against us, we make a play. And I can tell you, this is going to make us all more competitive and hungrier than ever.”

Mahomes went on to encourage the senior class to remember where the path to their eventual careers began.

“Remember, this is still a day to celebrate, to look back on the friends you’ve made, the professors who have changed your life and the memories you will cherish forever. Whatever plans lie in front of you, I have no doubt that you will go out there and show the world what it means to come from Lubbock, Texas. Go out and win your Super Bowl. Congrats, Class of 2020. I can’t wait to see what you do next.”

Mahomes played football at Texas Tech for three seasons before forgoing his senior season to enter the NFL Draft in 2017. The Chiefs traded up to draft him at No. 10 overall. In his two seasons as the Chiefs' starting quarterback, Mahomes has earned NFL MVP (2018) and Super Bowl LIV MVP (2019).

