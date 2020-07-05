Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce to compete in American Century Championship

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce will have the chance to add another championship to their athletic resumes this week.

The two are slated to join 80 other athletes, coaches and entertainers in the 31st annual American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament Friday through Sunday at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada.

Celebrities will compete to raise money for Lake Tahoe non-profits along with the continuing fights against COVID-19 and social injustice.

ACC organizers announced Mahomes as a newcomer to the event in a press release last Thursday.

The quarterback occasionally posts about golf on social media, mainly during the offseason.

He showed off his swing in a January 2019 twitter video that recently resurfaced.

Kansas City-based American Century Investments president and CEO Jonathan Thomas welcomed Mahomes to the tournament in a statement.

“As a company that’s been headquartered in Kansas City since 1958, American Century Investments is excited and proud to welcome KC Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to this year’s tournament,” Thomas said. “While this year will be a different experience for the players and fans alike due to the pandemic, what hasn’t changed is our continued focus on having a positive impact on the world by supporting incredible charities.”

Kelce placed 85th out of 90 participants in last year’s ACC. He won a karaoke contest during the event, however.

It is unclear whether Kelce will be able to defend his title due to restrictions on large dinners and other evening events announced last month.

The release also included plans for in-depth sanitization at Edgewood Tahoe and hotels. Fans will not be able to attend this year's tournament or interact with celebrities from the lake along the golf course.

Glimpses of Mahomes and Kelce will air live through broadcasts by NBC Sports. Friday’s round will appear on NBCSN, while the final two will broadcast on NBC.