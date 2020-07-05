Arrowhead Report
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce to compete in American Century Championship

Joe Andrews

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce will have the chance to add another championship to their athletic resumes this week. 

The two are slated to join 80 other athletes, coaches and entertainers in the 31st annual American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament Friday through Sunday at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada. 

Celebrities will compete to raise money for Lake Tahoe non-profits along with the continuing fights against COVID-19 and social injustice. 

ACC organizers announced Mahomes as a newcomer to the event in a press release last Thursday. 

The quarterback occasionally posts about golf on social media, mainly during the offseason. 

He showed off his swing in a January 2019 twitter video that recently resurfaced. 

Kansas City-based American Century Investments president and CEO Jonathan Thomas welcomed Mahomes to the tournament in a statement. 

“As a company that’s been headquartered in Kansas City since 1958, American Century Investments is excited and proud to welcome KC Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to this year’s tournament,” Thomas said. “While this year will be a different experience for the players and fans alike due to the pandemic, what hasn’t changed is our continued focus on having a positive impact on the world by supporting incredible charities.”

Kelce placed 85th out of 90 participants in last year’s ACC. He won a karaoke contest during the event, however.

It is unclear whether Kelce will be able to defend his title due to restrictions on large dinners and other evening events announced last month.

The release also included plans for in-depth sanitization at Edgewood Tahoe and hotels. Fans will not be able to attend this year's tournament or interact with celebrities from the lake along the golf course. 

Glimpses of Mahomes and Kelce will air live through broadcasts by NBC Sports. Friday’s round will appear on NBCSN, while the final two will broadcast on NBC.

Good News for this 'What-If?' — It Didn't Happen

What if Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went to the Chicago Bears in the 2017 NFL Draft? Don't worry — it's just a hypothetical.

Joshua Brisco

The Cam Newton-led Patriots Are Now the Biggest Non-Ravens Threat to the Chiefs in the AFC

The AFC is widely viewed as a two-team race at this point. With that said, don’t completely write off the New England Patriots just yet.

Jordan Foote

Colin Kaepernick Could be a Perfect Fit in the Kansas City Chiefs Offense as a Backup Quarterback

Colin Kaepernick, former quarterback of the San Fransisco 49ers, could be a perfect fit as Patrick Mahomes' backup for the Kansas City Chiefs under the direction of Head Coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Mark Van Sickle

The Best Defensive Performances in Chiefs History

From the first Kansas City Chiefs game ever in 1963 to Super Bowl LIV, this multi-part series explores the greatest individual single-game performances in the history of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Austin J

Frank Clark to Fund Funeral of Four-Year-Old Gun Violence Victim

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark intends to pay for the funeral of LeGend Taliferro, a four-year-old shot and killed in Kansas City on June 29.

Joe Andrews

NFL Could Require Fans To Sign COVID-19 Waiver

With the number of COVID-19 cases rising in the country and football season on the horizon, the NFL is considering requiring fans to sign a waiver to attend games according to The Athletic’s Daniel Kaplan.

Tucker D. Franklin

Updated: Chiefs Say Arrowhead Stadium Will Not Have a Corporate Sponsor in 2020

Following reports that Arrowhead Stadium could soon be going by a new name, the Kansas City Chiefs released a statement denying the report that they are "close to finalizing field naming rights" for the 2020 season.

Joshua Brisco

Tyrann Mathieu Creates Speaking Series for Louisiana Youth

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu has partnered with Baton Rouge based non-profit TRUCE to create The Shift, a speaking series designed to help at-risk youth find the path to a productive lifestyle.

Joe Andrews

The Patriots Signed Cam Newton, but Chiefs Fans Shouldn't Worry

Cam Newton going to the New England Patriots may look scary at first glance, but there is no reason for the Kansas City Chiefs to worry about the Patriots' new quarterback.

ConnerChristopherson

REPORT: 2020 NFL Preseason to be Cut from Four Games to Two

The NFL preseason is reportedly being cut in half from four preseason games to two, according to ProFootballTalk. This would remove the Kansas City Chiefs' games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers.

Joshua Brisco