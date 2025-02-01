Prediction Lands Chiefs Extra WR Help
Even teams like the Kansas City Chiefs need to keep themselves fresh through free agency. The back to back Super Bowl champions are one step closer to history, but after that is all said and done, the front office is going to need to make some improvements for next season.
The Chiefs have a strong depth at a majority of their positions, but any team could use extra help at the wide receiver position. Given the aggressiveness of the position, multiple wide receivers get hurt every season, and in CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani's prediction, the help would be on the way in current New York Giants wide receiver, Darius Slayton.
"The veteran Slayton needs a change of scenery, and what better offense to join than the one led by Patrick Mahomes? Slayton burst onto the NFL scene with 740 yards receiving and eight touchdowns as a rookie in 2019, and is the only receiver in Giants franchise history to lead the team in receiving yards in four out of his first five seasons. Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Darius Slayton would be a solid wide receiving corps," Dajani wrote.
Slayton has remained consistent throughout his NFL career. In six seasons, Slayton is averaging 649.5 receiving yards for the Giants. Those numbers alone as a piece of a very active Kansas City offense could continue to make the Chiefs the team to beat in the division.
If the Giants were to lose Slayton to free agency, they would still have guys apart of the youthful depth that could take a leap into the future. At this point in Slayton's career, and the lack of success the Giants have, a change of scenery could elevate Slayton to possible career high numbers in Kansas City.
Bringing in 30 first downs last season, Slayton has averaged 29.1 first downs throughout his career. A man that averages 15 yards per reception is valuable for any team, put him on the Chiefs with Mahomes slinging the football, Kansas City and Slayton would get along easily.
Before the Chiefs front office can fathom bringing Slayton to Kansas City, they have history to chase.