Another Record Chiefs Look to Chase Down In Super Bowl
A lot has gone down the the Kansas City Chiefs on their historic playoff run over the past three seasons. Now fighting for the chance to become the first franchise ever to win back to back to back Super Bowl titles, there is another record the Chiefs have the opportunity of tying as well.
With the Chiefs victories over both the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills in the NFL Playoffs this season, they have won nine consecutive playoff games. The nine game playoff win streak ties the Green Bay Packers, who did so from 1961-67. But that is not the longest streak in NFL history.
The New England Patriots hold the sole possession of 10 consecutive playoff wins, a record that has been held since for 20 years. Winning ten straight consecutive playoff games from 2001-05, winning three titles over that span.
With a Kansas City victory, the franchise can pencil its name into the history books for several different reasons. If the Chiefs do win it all, and are able to fight their way back to the playoffs in the 2025-26 season, the Chiefs would just need one more playoff win to solidify themselves as one of the more successful franchises in sports history.
Putting all the commercials and YouTube ads aside, the Chiefs have found a way to be the center of attention again. With Patrick Mahomes being thrown into the argument of the best quarterback of all time, to a successful run with head coach Andy Reid, the Chiefs may stay elite until they do not feel like doing it anymore. Which no team will ever go out and try to lose.
The Chiefs dynasty run has been incredible, even if they are unable to raise the trophy at the end of the day. Winning the AFC five times in the past six seasons is no statistic to shrug at. There is a lot of talent in the National Football League, but good fortune continues to surround this team.
Though NFL fans have taken to social media to show their disinterest in the Super Bowl rematch between the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, it still is the game that fans wait all season to see conclude a season. It should be interesting to check the ratings compared to past seasons at the conclusion of the campaign.