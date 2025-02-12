Rebuilding the Kingdom: A Recipe for the Chiefs' to Bounce Back Next Year
They made it so far, and yet came up short. Sunday's outcome was clearly a shock for the Chiefs Kingdom, some of which were probably already ready to celebrate the league's first 3-peat. With this season behind them, here's what the Kansas City Chiefs need to do to bounce back next year.
Free Agency
With star edge rusher Myles Garrett wanting to play for a contender, the Chiefs' first priority should be to get him lined up next to Chris Jones. A player like Garrett is a unicorn, and with his potential suitors being so narrowed down, that has to be their first move. The Chiefs are one of the only contending teams with enough cap space and capital to trade for a bonafide stud like Garrett, he's worth every penny.
Another huge hole for the Chiefs that is less talked about is their cornerback room. Yes Trent McDuffue is one of the better corners in the league, but it's not enough. Not only did McDuffie not look the greatest against the Philadelphia Eagles, but he had practically no help alongside him.
With WR talent around the league just improving season after season, one elite corner in your secondary simply isn't enough. The Chiefs should look to fill their CB2 spot with a second star such as Asante Samuel Jr. or D.J. Reed.
The Draft
Super Bowl LIX revealed some weaknesses in the Chiefs' roster. The fronts were not as good as we thought, and if these holes don't get fixed history is simply going to repeat itself. Kansas City has to bolster the offensive and defensive lines through this upcoming Draft.
With a possibly departing Trey Smith and an aging Joe Thuney, the Chiefs should look to add protection for QB Patrick Mahomes. If not that, the Chiefs desperately need to draft a possible replacement for Chris Jones, who will be 31 by the start of next season.
Attitude
It's possible that many of the Chiefs were caught off-guard by the outcome of the Super Bowl. Yes, they dominated the league for years, but that doesn't mean you can let your guard down. The Chiefs, like any NFL team, has flaws. The Chiefs went 12-0 in one-score games this season. While they might have that "clutch gene," we also have to figure out why there were so many close calls to begin with.
The Chiefs must enter next season with a renewed mindset. The past is behind them—the slate is wiped clean. They are no longer the reigning champions but a team with something to prove. If they recognize their weaknesses, make the right moves in free agency and the draft, and maintain their relentless edge, there’s no reason they can’t return to the biggest stage. The dynasty isn’t over—it’s just facing its next great challenge.
