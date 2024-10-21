Report: Chiefs CB Jaylen Watson Suffered Fractured Ankle – Timeline for Return?
In a season already devastated by injuries, the Kansas City Chiefs reportedly suffered another major loss in Sunday's win over the San Francisco 49ers.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, starting cornerback Jaylen Watson has a fractured ankle, putting the remainder of his season in doubt. Rapoport noted that Watson is set to "have more imaging done [Monday] to determine if a return this season is possible," setting a bleak timeline for Watson's potential return.
Watson had been one of the most important developments of Kansas City's season through the first several games of the year, emerging as the defense's clear No. 2 cornerback opposite Trent McDuffie. Watson had played nearly every defensive snap of the season after the Chiefs struggled to find consistency from their other cornerbacks in training camp.
As the Chiefs now prepare for life without their No. 2 corner, Jordan Foote of Kansas City Chiefs On SI says this is an enormous loss for the reigning champions.
"Prior to getting hurt, Watson was truly playing some of his best football," Foote said. "It wasn't particularly close, either. The third-year man really emerged into a legitimate piece in the secondary, amassing 32 tackles (he had 33 all of last year) and tying a career-high mark with six passes broken up in six games. In coverage, he surrendered just a 51.7% completion rate and a 73.9 passer rating that blew his previous best of 103.6 out of the water. That, combined with how much he thrives at playing a physical brand of football, made him an ideal fit in Steve Spagnuolo and Dave Merritt's cornerback unit. Kansas City will sorely miss Watson's production, and it remains to be seen whether it can be replaced down the stretch."