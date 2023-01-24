Report: Chiefs Lose Chris Lammons to Bengals off Waivers

Just days before their AFC Championship Game rematch against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Kansas City Chiefs shook up their roster a bit by waiving cornerback Chris Lammons on Monday. The move came as a surprise to many, but the possibility of Lammons re-joining the team on a practice squad basis remained as he stood a chance of passing through waivers. Just a day later, however, that hasn't turned out to be the case.

Lammons didn't clear waivers, and one of the Chiefs' bitter AFC rivals picked him up. Per NFL reporter Ari Meirov, the Bengals claimed Lammons. The move, according to Meirov, is deferred until Feb. 13. As such, Lammons isn't able to play in any games for Cincinnati but he could serve as an intel piece of sorts. Additionally, the Bengals claiming him blocked the Chiefs from potentially bringing their core special-teamer back into the fold for the rest of the postseason.

Lammons, who turns 27 at the end of January, has been with the Chiefs since he signed to their practice squad in December of 2019. In three seasons with the team, he's amassed 26 regular-season tackles with three passes broken up, a forced fumble and an interception. The former South Carolina Gamecock played a team-high 322 special teams snaps in the regular season and has been one of special teams coordinator Dave Toub's most trusted options for quite some time.

Shortly after the conclusion of the 2021 campaign, Lammons was a wanted suspect in connection to a Las Vegas beating that also reportedly involved New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara. The Chiefs subsequently waited until later in the offseason to add him back, and he eventually remained on with the team to begin the regular season. Lammons has yet to be suspended by the NFL stemming from the February 2022 situation, although it's possible that the league is waiting to gather additional information and let the process play out longer before making a move. If Lammons remains a Bengal for the next few weeks his 2022-23 season is effectively over.