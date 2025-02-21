Rob Gronkowski Weighs in on Travis Kelce's Future
Many fans have been anxious about Travis Kelce and his decision to step away for the time being. As we near the March 14th deadline, given to Kelce by the Kansas City Chiefs, we're bound to get more information on where his head's at regarding retirement.
While the Super Bowl LIX loss was bitter to take in, Kelce might still use it as fuel to complete one final revenge tour during his eventual 13th season as a pro. While this is all pure speculation, many believe he should come back to the team, as he still proved to be a valuable weapon for quarterback Patrick Mahomes when he needed it most.
Former players, including Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, have weighed in on Travis Kelce's potential return. During his week in New York for a "Saturday Night Live" appearance, Manning expressed his support, saying he'd love to see Kelce play another year.
"I hope he comes back and plays. He's fun to watch, but he’s got to do what’s best for him."
Recently, another generational player has made his opinion known on Kelce's future: legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski, who won 4 Super Bowls alongside Tom Brady as a member of both the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
On a recent interview with Kay Adams on the "Up and Adams" show, Gronkowski weighed in on Kelce's future and what he thought the Chiefs' TE should do:
I believe he can go at least another two years. The guy had 85-plus catches this year. We;re talking that his stats are down, are you kidding me? How are your stats down if you had 80-plus catches at 35 years old... If you watch him run routes, he is very crisp and very smooth with them as well.- Rob Gronkowski
Gronkowski himself is 35, the same age as Kelce. However, Kelce is still playing while Gronkowski has been retired since 2022. While Kelce had a respective "down year," he still led the Chiefs in receiving yards (823). It's clear that Kelce still has some juice left in the tank, but the question is if he has the desire to use it.
