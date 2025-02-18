Peyton Manning Offers Advice to Chiefs' Travis Kelce Over Retirement Decision
Former Broncos' quarterback and Hall of Famer Peyton Manning recently appeared on "Saturday Night Live's" 50th episode. During his notable appearance he jokingly urged the show's creator Lorne Micahels not to retire. However, on a recent interview Manning gave while in New York, it's possible that his message was meant to reach multiple people.
On the interview, Manning spoke to "E! News" and explained how he hopes that Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce takes time with his decision on whether or not it's time to hang up the cleats. However, Manning also added that he hopes the star veteran eventually comes back for one last season.
"I hope he takes some time and he doesn’t make a rushed decision," Manning remarked. "So, the last thing you want to do is say, ‘O.K., I’m going to make a decision now. Take some time. Take a full month. Let some things digest and calm down. He can make a better decision then.
"I hope he comes back and plays. He's fun to watch, but he’s got to do what’s best for him."
Travis Kelce's Chiefs were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX by a score of 40-22. Just like Kelce, Manning's Broncos were also blown out in the big game. Back in 2015, Denver was defeated by the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII by a deficit of 35 points.
However, Manning got his win when he returned to beat the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 just 2 years later. If Kelce chooses to retire before the start of next season, he'll never get that chance to go out on top. While the 2015 season was one of Manning's worst individual seasons, his supporting cast was enough to give him a proper send off.
Kelce has been given a deadline to come to a final decision: March 14th. The star TE is due for $11.5 million on March 15th, so the Chiefs wanted to speed up the process. While he still has almost a month to come to a consensus, the looming payday will definitely add urgency to his choice, leaving both the organization and fans eagerly awaiting his verdict.
