Sammy Watkins on Kansas City: 'This is My Happy Place'

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins recalls being standoffish and quiet around teammates like wide receiver Tyreek Hill or tight end Travis Kelce after signing a three-year deal in 2018.

Some of the same feelings were discussed in a conversation with Tyler Dunne of Bleacher Report for a story back in March.

During the interview, Watkins threatened World War III against the Chiefs if he wasn’t targeted at least 100 times in 2020. The comments weren’t published until after Watkins and Kansas City had renegotiated the final year of his original contract.

During a virtual press conference on Sunday, Watkins said the statements were out of deep thought. He added he’s ready to move on and play team-oriented football.

“I think any player or receiver wants to go out there and do well and score touchdowns, or catch as many balls as you possibly can, and get the yards,” Watkins said. “As myself, I want those types of things. Do I have to be mad at the guys also going out and getting it? No. I love my guys. I love to see guys be out there balling. It’s my duty to serve them as well as they serve me. As a receiver, of course, I want more balls, but that’s not my focus. My focus is on the win and going out there and having fun.”

Since coming to Kansas City, Watkins has been third in individual receiving yards behind Kelce and Hill each season.

Kansas City Chiefs Regular Season Receiving Leaders 2018 2019 Tyreek Hill 1,479 (16 games) 860 (12 games) Travis Kelce 1,336 (16 games) 1,229 (16 games) Sammy Watkins 519 (10 games) 673 (14 games)

He was targeted 90 times during the 2019 regular season, the third-most of his seven-year career. His top two receiving seasons occurred with the Buffalo Bills, both set in losing years.

Sammy Watkins Receiving Stats by Regular Season Year Team Games Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns 2014 Buffalo Bills 16 128 65 982 6 2015 Buffalo Bills 13 96 60 1,047 9 2016 Buffalo Bills 8 52 28 430 2 2017 Los Angeles Rams 15 70 39 593 8 2018 Kansas City Chiefs 10 55 40 519 3 2019 Kansas City Chiefs 14 90 52 673 3

Watkins said the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV win gave him the chance to evaluate his options before agreeing to a $5 million pay cut to guarantee he’ll remain with a well-established franchise.

“Why wouldn’t I come back to one of the best organizations and best teams,” Watkins said. “We just won the Super Bowl. If you look at the team, we haven’t lost [many] players who were active last year. My job and focus were to come back and try to win another Super Bowl.”

Watkins said his one-year, incentive-laden deal was a key part of keeping the group together — a group that he says he found happiness and camaraderie within.

“This is my happy place, so why not take a smaller contract and come out here and play with the guys that I’ve been playing with," Watkins said.

“When I got in, those were the group of guys that were very knit close and I was just the guy that was kind of stand-offish quiet. Once I got here, those guys made me feel young, they made me dance, they made me pop jokes and little stuff like that. It kind of made me open up and it’s good to have a group of guys in the locker room to help you be yourself more."