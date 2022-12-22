Seven Chiefs Get Selected to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the NFL's best teams this season, largely thanks to the production of their standout players. Seven members of the team were selected as 2023 Pro Bowlers for early next year, with the Kansas City class being led by the duo of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Joining Mahomes and Kelce in this season's group are center Creed Humphrey, left guard Joe Thuney, left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., defensive tackle Chris Jones and punter Tommy Townsend. Mahomes finished third among all AFC players in Pro Bowl fan votes (271,541), with Kelce occupying the No. 5 spot (248,279) and the trio of Humphrey (133,683), linebacker Nick Bolton (136,342) and running back Isiah Pacheco (117,314) all leading their respective units. The Chiefs finished fifth among all NFL clubs in this year's fan voting.

This is the fifth time in his five years as a starter that Mahomes has been voted in as a Pro Bowler, and Kelce is now holding that accolade for a whopping eighth season in a row. Brown is a four-time Pro Bowler now, as is Jones. 2023 will mark the first time that Humphrey, Thuney and Townsend make it. The fan vote carried a third of the weight for this year's decision on final rosters, with votes from coaches and players throughout the league being worth another third each. Despite their high fan vote totals, Bolton and Pacheco missed the cut.

To say that February's Pro Bowl Games will be slightly different from prior versions of the Pro Bowl would be an understatement. Out is the traditional football game that was infamous for its missed tackles, and in its place will be a series of skill-based events and a flag football game to cap off the week's festivities. The NFL's Football Operations website provides a bit more detail:

The Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon in Las Vegas in 2023 will be a week-long celebration of player skills, featuring a new format that spotlights flag football. The multi-day AFC vs. NFC competition will culminate in an action-packed flag game, featuring Pro Bowl players at Allegiant Stadium. The event will air on ESPN and ABC on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

The Chiefs, eyeing a trip to the Super Bowl, will be hoping that advancing deep into the postseason will cause their players to have to miss the Pro Bowl Games. If that isn't the case, however, the aforementioned group of seven will have the opportunity to participate in the first year of a revamped Pro Bowl week with plenty to see, do and experience.