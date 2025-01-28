Shocking Andy Reid Statistic Revealed Before Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl
Andy Reid has led the Kansas City Chiefs back to the Super Bowl once again. In a season that many were hoping for their downfall, the Chiefs remained strong and are back in the big game once again and preparing for a rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles.
As long as Reid is the head man in Kansas City, the Chiefs will always have a chance.
While Bill Belichick has been talked about as the "GOAT" of NFL head coaches, Reid is making a case to take the throne from him. This could become one of the next hot sports debates.
Facing off against the Eagles is always an interesting game for Reid. Of course, he is the most successful head coach in Philadelphia history as well.
Speaking of his track record with the Eagles, Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team took to X to share a shocking statistic about Reid ahead of the Super Bowl.
As shared by Meirov, Reid is the winningest head coach in both Philadelphia and Kansas City's team history. His impact has been felt in a huge way by both franchises.
Throughout his illustrious NFL coaching career, Reid has compiled a 273-146-1 record. He has won three Super Bowls as well.
With the Eagles, Reid holds a 130-93-1 record, which is good enough for a .583 winning percentage. His time with the Chiefs has been even more impressive, sporting a 143-53 record and a .733 win percentage.
Needless to say, it's time to start talking more about just how good of an NFL head coach Reid has been.
At 66 years old, Reid will likely be able to continue coaching Kansas City until he decides to step away. His team is in good shape to keep contending at a high level for years to come.
All of that bieng said, the Super Bowl is a little under two weeks away. The Chiefs have a tall task ahead of them, but fans can be guaranteed that Reid will have a top-tier game plan in place.
Hopefully, Reid can lead another Super Bowl win and continue adding to his legacy.