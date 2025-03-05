Should Chiefs Go After Super Bowl Champion Defender?
The Kansas City Chiefs will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode, and the first thing up will be free agency in March.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offensive side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result as last season.
That can leave the defensive unit as the odd unit out of re-signing key free agents. The Chiefs' defense was one of the best in all of football last year. Now, they can find themselves facing an uphill battle to have the same success next season.
One area on defense that they will need to fill is in the secondary. Safety Justin Reid will likely be on the move in a couple of weeks.
The good news for the Chiefs is that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has shown in the past that he can make it work with many different players that the Chiefs bring in or draft. And he will not be no stranger to do that once again and having the defense playing well.
A veteran player that the Chiefs should target is James Bradberry. Bradberry will be cut by the Philadelphia Eagles.
"The Eagles have informed cornerback James Bradberry he will be released when the new league year starts, per league sources. His agent can speak to other teams in advance," said Senior ESPN NFL Writer Jeremy Fowler on X/Twitter.
"The former All-Pro will be a post-June-1 cut, saving $2.1M on the cap."
Bradberry did not play all of last season as he suffered a torn Achillies during the preseason. Bradberry was a big part of mentoring the young players on the Eagles team and they said he was a big part of the team that defeated the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
This is a low risk with high reward potential for the Chiefs. Bradberry will not be a huge cap hit and the Chiefs will have a veteran presence in the locker room and on and off the field.
