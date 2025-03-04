Will the Chiefs Bring Back Veteran Defensive Lineman?
The Kansas City Chiefs will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode, and the first thing up will be free agency in March.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offensive side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result as last season.
The Chiefs defense was one of the best defenses last season. When the offense struggled last season, it was defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and his great defense keeping them in a lot of games.
But with the Chiefs trying to fix the offensive side of the ball in free agency, it can leave the defense out on re-signing key free agents.
One free agent is Derrick Nnadi. Nnadi has played his entire career in Kansas City. He is a fan favorite and gives the defense much needed leadership both on and off the field. The Chiefs brought back last offseason and they need to do the same this offseason.
Nnadi has given the Chiefs great product since coming into the league in 2019. He has been a great run stopper in the middle of the defensive line and next to star defensive tackle Chris Jones.
Most of his career, Nnadi has been a starter, up until last season. Nnadi brings great leadership to the Chiefs both on and off the field. Bringing back Nnadi will not cost the Chiefs much money.
It is going to be interesting to see how the Chiefs manage this offseason. They will need to improve on both sides but can be limited on what they can do because of cap space. Will they lean on the offensive side or the defensive side on free agency?
The Chiefs will have the opportunity to improve their team next month at the draft. One thing we know is the Chiefs will be contenders next season.
