Will Chiefs Have Same Defense Success After Losing Key Players?
The Kansas City Chiefs will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode, and the first thing up will be free agency in March.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offensive side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result as last season.
The Chiefs defense was one of the best defenses last season. When the offense struggled last season, it was defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and his great defense keeping them in a lot of games.
But with the Chiefs trying to fix the offensive side of the ball in free agency, it can leave the defense out on re-signing key free agents.
Two big free agents on the defensive sign are linebacker Nick Bolton and safety Justin Reid. Bolton is the leader in the middle of the field for Spagnuolo, and Reid is the leader in the back end.
Those two players were a huge reason why the Chiefs got to the Super Bowl last season. It was not the offense last season, but the defense stepped up and gave them the best chance to win.
Even if they do lose them both, we know how good Spagnuolo is at finding other players that can play well in his scheme. It might not be right away, but down the stretch of an NFL season, he has shown how his defenses are one of the best when it means the most.
In a couple of weeks we will find out in what direction the Chiefs are heading for the rest of the offseason. Do they want to focus on the offensive side in free agency and find young defensive talent in the 2025 NFL Draft or just put their focus on one side?
The Chiefs have a lot of important decisions coming up in the next couple of weeks.
