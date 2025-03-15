Should a Rookie WR Be on the Chiefs' Radar?
The Kansas City Chiefs are back to the drawing board after a disappointing loss in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs undoubtedly must find another quality pass catcher.
Marco Engriuez of the Pro Football Network recently released his mock draft featuring picks for everyone.
Enriquez believes the Chiefs should take a strong look at wide receiver Luther Burden III.
"The Kansas City Chiefs are looking for answers at wide receiver. Rashee Rice is returning, but Travis Kelce’s future production is uncertain, and Xavier Worthy is dealing with off-field issues. Adding an offensive playmaker is a top priority after an underwhelming offensive season and a blowout loss in the Super Bowl," Enriquez said.
Enriquez noted that Luther Burden III from Missouri could be a great pick up for the Chiefs in the NFL Draft, as they continue to look for quality pass catchers. After this past season saw the Chiefs not have enough skill players who have the ability to take games over consistently.
"Luther Burden III is coming off a down season after a dominant 2023. However, that was largely due to Missouri’s puzzling offensive scheme rather than a decline in talent. Burden is strong and physical in contested catch situations. His ability to win in tight coverage should translate well to the NFL. Some teams may see him as a pure slot receiver, but once he’s free from his college scheme, Burden could unlock even more potential," Enriquez said.
The Chiefs undoubtedly have other needs on their roster they must fix before the end of the offseason, as next season's results depend on it.
"While offensive line help is still a need, Burden’s skill set could solidify one of the most explosive young receiving corps in the NFL. Kelce’s retirement continues to loom over the organization, and Hollywood Brown is on a one-year deal, making Mahomes’ arsenal a long-term concern. Given Burden’s electric playmaking ability, Reid and the Chiefs might find him too good to pass up," Enriquez said.
