A Reunion the Kansas City Chiefs Should Consider
The Kansas City Chiefs are doing all they can to keep as much of their roster together as possible this offseason. After falling short in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs entered the offseason facing the possibility of losing multiple starters on both sides.
While the Chiefs could keep some of their pending free agents, they lost safety Justin Reid in free agency, creating a sizable hole in their defense. Kansas City will undoubtedly have to find a way to fill the void, and they have a few ways to do it.
The NFL Draft is right around the corner. However, the Chiefs would also be wise for Kansas City to consider adding veteran options. Young incoming talent has less wear and tear on them and is much cheaper than veterans, but NFL experience is invaluable.
A veteran would make the most sense for the Chiefs, as they are far from making another run to the Super Bowl. Although a rookie could help, a veteran would arguably help the team more, and there is a perfect fit for Kansas City to consider adding to the team.
Christian D'Andrea of USA TODAY believes the Chiefs should consider reuniting with safety Juan Thornhill to compensate for the loss of Reid. The Chiefs drafted Thornhill in the second round of the 2019 draft. He started 16 games two different times for the Chiefs.
However, Thornhill signed with the Cleveland Browns after a successful start to his career, which saw him register over 200 tackles. After two mediocre seasons in Cleveland,
D'Andrea believes the Chiefs and Thornhill should consider reuniting with each other.
"The Chiefs only have two players under contract for 2025 who primarily play safety: Jaden Hicks and Bryan Cook. That's a useful young pairing, but veteran depth behind them is vital. Fortunately, there are several aging safeties who would be affordable additions even before the discount of chasing a ring with Patrick Mahomes," D'Andrea said.
"Thornhill played his best football in western Missouri before two middling seasons in Cleveland. If a reunion there isn't the answer, perhaps Justin Simmons or Chuck Clark could be targets."
