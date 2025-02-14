Should the Chiefs Make a Move on Davante Adams?
Last week, the New York Jets met with quarterback Aaron Rodgers to inform him that they will be moving on. With a new head coach, general manager, and offensive coordinator, it's only fitting that they wanted a clean slate at QB as well.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler described Adams' cap hit as "untenable," while NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that New York "have not been in contact" with Adams since the hiring of their new HC Aaron Glenn and new GM Darren Mougey.
With his former QB departing, Jets' wide receiver Davante Adams is likely to follow suit. Adams joined the Jets midway through the 2024 season to reunite with his old Green Bay Packers teammate, but with the team hitting the reset button, Davante may be the next domino to fall. This is where the Chiefs come into play.
Now with the possibility of star tight end Travis Kelce retiring, plus veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins leaving the team as well, the Chiefs should be looking to add some experience in the wide receiver room. With rising stars Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice coming into their own, the Chiefs would highly benefit from bringing in a talented mentor that both receivers can learn from.
Adams, being a California native, has already expressed interest and is "intrigued by a return to the West Coast," per Fowler. It appears that he already has a few destinations in mind. The San Francisco 49ers, and both the Los Angeles teams in the Rams and Chargers.
Even though these are just a few options, this isn't to say that Adams wouldn't make a perfect fit alongside HC Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. If Adams is truly on the move, the Chiefs would be wise to at least explore the possibility of bringing him onboard. While San Francisco and L.A. may have the more convenient location, none of those teams can offer what the Chiefs can: a perennial championship-contending environment led by one of the greatest quarterbacks of this generation in Patrick Mahomes.
Adams is still one of the league's premier route-runners, despite the Jets' struggles all through last season. As the offseason begins to unfold, Adams' future will surely be one of the biggest stories to watch. If the Jets do make him available, the Chiefs should absolutely make an effort to bring him to KC, giving Mahomes yet another weapon in search of another title.