BREAKING: Chiefs Set Date For Travis Kelce Decision on Retirement
The Kansas City Chiefs came up one game short of making history of becoming the only team to win three straight Super Bowls. The Chiefs lost in blowout fashion, and it was one of the worst games of tight end Travis Kelce's career. The Chiefs were defeated in Super Bowl LIX 40-22. A total dominating win for the Eagles that no one saw coming.
Now, the Chiefs have officially started their offseason. This offseason, the Chiefs will have to make changes in their offense if they want to come back to the Super Bowl next season. The Chiefs will need to address the offensive line and resign key free agents. The Chiefs will have to make a big move in the offseason because other teams are catching up to the Chiefs.
Now, Kelce will have a tough decision to make this offseason. Kelce is in between retirement and coming back next season. Kelce did not finish the season off like he wanted to, but he still had a good season in 2024.
The Chiefs organization will not wait around on a decision from Kelce all offseason. The Chiefs have set a timetable for when they want a decision by Kelce. The Chiefs also have to think about free agency and the upcoming draft.
According to Nate Taylor and Cale Clinton on The Athletic, the Chiefs are giving Kelce till around mid-March to make his decision.
"If Kelce chooses to retire, the Chiefs, as they head into an intriguing offseason, want to know of his decision around March 14, according to a team source," said Taylor and Clinton. "Based on the deadline, the Chiefs are going to give Kelce a month to decide his future."
"Kelce's contract, which runs through next season, includes an $11.5 million roster bonus that is due March 15, according to Over the Cap. The NFL's free agency period begins March 10."
If Kelce did not give his all, and he knows it, Chiefs fans have every right to be upset with him. Kelce knows himself best, and if he cannot give 100 percent to his teammates and the Chiefs organization, it will be the right thing to do and retire. Kelce has been one of the greatest players in Chiefs history. And one of the best tight ends ever. Kelce is a future Hall of Famer.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE