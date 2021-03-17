Trent Williams Re-Signs with 49ers Despite Rumors to Chiefs

Trent Williams is staying in San Francisco despite a valiant effort from the Kansas City Chiefs to lure him away .

Despite multiple rumors the Kansas City Chiefs could potentially land free agent left tackle Trent Williams, the eight-time Pro Bowler has elected to re-sign with the San Francisco 49ers.

ESPN's Dianna Russini first broke the news at 3:07 a.m. CST.

It comes with no surprise the 49ers made Williams the richest lineman in NFL history. His six-year, $138 million contract sets a new benchmark for premier left tackles.

Williams is fully guaranteed $55.1 million while $30.1 million was collected as his signing bonus. With the new deal, Williams will make approximately $23 million per year.

The monumental salary is all for good reason though as Arrowhead Report's Conner Christopherson analyzed Williams's market and how he has performed through the first 10 years of his career during his Seven Days of Free Agency series.

Trent Williams continues to play like a future Hall-of-Famer and was Pro Football Focus’ No. 1 rated tackle for the 2020 NFL season. The assumption is that Williams will be tagged or he will re-sign with the 49ers, but if Williams hits free agency, the bidding war will be fierce.

In the end, it appears the Chiefs were used as a bargaining chip in Williams's negotiations with the 49ers to drive the asking price for him up.

Despite the top free agent getting away, Kansas City still has multiple free-agent options at their offensive line vacancies. When it comes to tackles, Alejandro Villanueva and Russell Okung are two solid starters still available for the Chiefs to sign.

Here's what Christopherson had to say about the two of the remaining free agent tackles.

Russell Okung only played around 40% of the snaps for the Panthers last year due to a nagging calf injury in the second half of the season, but when he played, he continued to perform up to the standard he has established over the course of his career.



Alejandro Villanueva could be forced to move on from the team he started his career with due to the Steelers being in a salary cap crunch. While Villanueva’s play did not match the best seasons over his career, he was still a quality starter and was able to protect an aging Big Ben in Pittsburgh.

Kansas City could still reach a deal with swing tackle Mike Remmers for next season as well.

